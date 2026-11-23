Jacksonville Jaguars fall to New York Giants 23-18 after a critical play involving Parker Washington is ruled incomplete, sparking widespread debate among officials and players alike.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and wide receiver Parker Washington watched their hopes evaporate during a critical moment in Week 11, as an officiating crew upheld a ruling that a potential game-changing touchdown catch was incomplete. The pivotal sequence occurred with just over twelve minutes remaining in the contest against the New York Giants, a timeframe that usually allows for a significant shift in momentum and scoring opportunities for the visiting team.

Washington Catch Ruled Incomplete by Officials

Parker Washington appeared to secure a touchdown grab, but the on-field officials immediately ruled the pass incomplete, a decision that stood firm even after Liam Coen initiated a coach's challenge to review the play. The review focused on the technical requirement that a receiver must maintain control of the ball throughout the process of grounding, a standard that the officiating crew determined Washington failed to meet despite both of his feet touching the turf inbounds.

Also read 7 Instant Observations on Jaguars' Letdown vs. Giants: Parker Washington's Non-TD Looms Large

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who faced heavy pressure and threw two interceptions during the game, watched the play unfold with a sense of disbelief, noting that the receiver had clearly given the team a viable scoring chance with two feet down before the ball was ruled lost. The ruling effectively ended the Jaguars' ability to cut into the Giants' lead, leaving Washington to finish the game with eight catches for 103 yards while accepting the verdict despite his personal conviction that he had maintained possession.

Giants Safety Holland Questions Ruling Outcome

Even New York Giants safety Jevon Holland, a member of the opposing team defending the lead, openly acknowledged that the play looked like a valid touchdown, expressing confusion and frustration with the final decision after the game. Holland stated that the game was over but admitted that he thought Parker Washington got his foot down and that the call was unexpected, even suggesting that fans in Las Vegas might have had a different opinion on the integrity of the call.

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This sentiment from an opposing defensive player highlighted the unusual nature of the controversy, as the Giants went on to win the game 23-18 despite entering the contest as underdogs against the Jaguars, who were considered nearly touchdown favorites by oddsmakers and analysts prior to kickoff.

NFL Replay VP Defends Officiating Standards

NFL Vice President of Instant Replay Mark Butterworth defended the officiating crew's decision by explaining that the receiver did not gain full control of the ball until he was already out of bounds, a technicality that disqualifies the play under current NFL catch rules. Butterworth emphasized to pool reporters that the requirement for maintaining control throughout the process of the catch is strictly enforced, and since Washington lost possession as he hit the ground, the incomplete ruling was consistent with league regulations.

Commentators and Analysts Disagree with Call

The ruling faced intense scrutiny from CBS broadcasting team Jim Nantz and J.J. Watt, who both believed on air that Washington had secured the touchdown and maintained control until his body hit the field. Furthermore, CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore, a former NFL official with fifteen seasons of experience, disagreed with the on-field judgment, stating that he saw Washington's right foot down as he was falling and did not see a clear loss of possession despite a slight movement of the ball.

Jaguars and Giants Move to Next Matchups

The Jacksonville Jaguars, now holding a 7-3 record, will look to bounce back in Week 12 when they host the Tennessee Titans, who enter the contest with a struggling 1-9 record, in an attempt to solidify their playoff positioning. Meanwhile, the New York Giants, sitting at 6-3-1, will visit the Indianapolis Colts, who have a 3-8 record, as they seek their second consecutive victory while continuing their push for an NFC playoff berth in a conference that remains highly competitive.

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Both Week 12 games are scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, offering fans a chance to see if the Jaguars can recover from the costly officiating controversy or if the Giants can capitalize on their narrow win to maintain their momentum in the standings.