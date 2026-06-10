Jaguars Launch 2026 Mandatory Minicamp at Miller Electric Center

The Jacksonville Jaguars held their first mandatory minicamp of the 2026 season at the Miller Electric Center, with coaches installing new schemes, evaluating players, and engaging with the community, while photographer Amber Milton captured the event.

The Jacksonville Jaguars convened for their inaugural mandatory minicamp of the 2026 NFL season on Tuesday, gathering at the state‑of‑the‑art Miller Electric Center located in the heart of the city's sports complex.

The two‑day session, a prerequisite for all players under contract, marked the first on‑field activity for the roster following the off‑season training program and the recent draft selections. Coaches and staff used the occasion to install the new playbook, assess the physical condition of veterans, and introduce rookie talent to the team's culture and expectations. Over 80 athletes participated, ranging from seasoned veterans seeking to solidify their starting positions to first‑round draft picks eager to make an immediate impact.

The facility, equipped with cutting‑edge training equipment and multiple practice fields, allowed the coaching staff to run a series of drills focusing on positional fundamentals, speed, agility, and situational awareness. In addition to the on‑field work, the Jaguars' medical and performance teams conducted comprehensive health screenings, ensuring that any lingering injuries from the previous season were addressed before the rigorous training camp begins.

The day's proceedings were captured by News4JAX photographer Amber Milton, who assembled a vivid photo gallery showcasing the intensity and camaraderie of the gathering. Images displayed players stretching under the bright Florida sun, position coaches delivering rapid feedback, and the head coach addressing the entire squad in a locker‑room setting. One standout moment featured safety Antonio Johnson, who was seen locking eyes with a rookie during a defensive drill, embodying the mentorship role senior players are expected to assume.

In a separate clip, the Jaguars' special teams unit practiced high‑speed snaps and field‑goal attempts, hinting at possible strategic adjustments for the upcoming season. The visual documentation not only provides fans with a glimpse into the team's preparation but also serves as a valuable tool for the coaching staff to review player technique and group dynamics. Beyond the on‑field activities, the minicamp highlighted the organization's broader commitment to community engagement and player development.

After the formal drills concluded, several players participated in a brief outreach program at a nearby youth football clinic, offering instruction and encouragement to aspiring athletes. The Jaguars also used the occasion to announce upcoming fan events, including a preseason open practice scheduled for late August at EverBank Stadium, which will give supporters the opportunity to witness the team's progress firsthand.

The successful execution of the mandatory minicamp sets a positive tone for the Jaguars as they aim to improve upon last season's performance and contend for a playoff berth. With a mix of seasoned talent, promising newcomers, and a reinforced coaching strategy, Jacksonville's football franchise looks poised to embark on a competitive 2026 campaign





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