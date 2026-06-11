Jaguars' Jabbar Muhammad Impresses in Minicamp, Faces Competition from Christian Braswell

Jabbar Muhammad, a second-year undrafted cornerback, has been making a strong impression during the Jacksonville Jaguars' three-day mandatory minicamp. He has two interceptions and a handful of pass breakups during the first two practices, earning praise from Anthony Campanile and Liam Coen. However, the battle for the cornerback spot between Muhammad and long-time backup Christian Braswell remains to be seen.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile praised second-year undrafted cornerback Jabbar Muhammad for his standout performance during the team's three-day mandatory minicamp. Muhammad had two interceptions and a handful of pass breakups during the first two practices.

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen called Muhammad arguably the team's most improved player after Tuesday's practice. The battle for the cornerback spot between Muhammad and long-time backup Christian Braswell remains to be seen





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Jacksonville Jaguars Minicamp Jabbar Muhammad Christian Braswell Cornerback Improved Player Standout Performance

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