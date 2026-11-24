The NFL has seemingly completely lost the plot on what is a catch or not, and the Jacksonville Jaguars have gotten the short end of the stick as a result.

Nov 22, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington makes a catch, but was ruled out of bounds after a official review, as New York Giants cornerback Dru Phillips defends during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are ready to move on from Week 11. That doesn't mean everybody else is, though.rests firmly on the Parker Washington touchdown that wasn't. It has been talked about to death to this point, but for good reason.

Also read NFL Backs No-Catch Ruling On Jaguars WR Parker Washington

With a bit over 12 minutes left in a 20-6 game, Washington appeared to catch a touchdown pass to make it a one-score game, but it was ruled incomplete on the field and then again upon review after the Jaguars challenged it. From the broadcast to even players in the Giants locker room, it felt like a clear catch that, for some reason, wasn't called.

Giants safety Jevon Holland on this play: "The game's over — that might have been a catch. That was a hell of a play. I thought he got his foot down, I was like, 'Damn.

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' But then they called it out and I was like, 'Shit, all right. ' Shout-out Vegas. I don't know.

"While the Jaguars are ready to move onto Week 12 and the Tennessee Titans, though, Monday Night Football provided yet another reason for the Jaguars and their base to be frustrated with While the Washington non-touchdown looked silly in the moment, and even sillier later in the night when Mike Evans was given a touchdown catch on a play that looked a lot less secure than Washington's, Monday Night Football took it to a different level. During the Bengals' loss to the Washington Commanders, Joe Burrow threw a touchdown to Tee Higgins that looked almost exactly like the Washington play in terms of ball movement and how Higgins got his feet in-bounds.

The difference, of course, is that Higgins and the Bengals were awarded a touchdown ... It, again, came to the point where both the broadcast team and their official rules analyst agreed that Washington should have been awarded a touchdown ... which happened during the Jaguars game as well. In short, the Jaguars seemingly got jobbed, while the Bengals didn't.

Joe Buck: "Parker Washington and the Jacksonville Jaguars are thinking, well, why is that a touchdown, and why was Parker's ruled incomplete in that loss yesterday to the Giants, Russell Yurk?

"To the Jaguars' credit, none of the members of the locker room or coaching staff have outright complained about the call or pointed to it as the reason they lost. They are correct in doing so, because that call is far from the singular reason why the Jaguars lost that game.

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“I mean, because we know that one play didn't make or break the situation, right? It was an accumulation of mistakes that we feel like we made, plus them actually coming out to play and being on their stuff," Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers said on Monday.

"The game is deeper than one play. Yeah, the game is just deeper than one play, so we know that wasn't going to be the one that defined it. We just got to make the ones that do matter and hope that they do come our way in the future.

” But for as much truth as there is in that, there is even more truth in understanding that the NFL made the wrong call, and everything they have done since has only made that clearer. John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.

Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.