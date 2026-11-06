Jaguars Eye Budda Baker Trade to Fix Safety Crisis After 6-2 Start

Jacksonville Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone explores high-impact acquisitions including Budda Baker, Derrick Brown, and Khalil Mack to bolster the defense for the 2026 season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are intensifying their pursuit of Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker as they seek to solidify their secondary during a critical phase of the 2026 season. General Manager James Gladstone has identified Baker as a primary target to address the severe depth issues at the safety position that have plagued the team. This aggressive move comes as the Jaguars hold a 6-2 record following their decisive victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9.

The urgency for this acquisition is driven by a significant injury crisis within the Jaguars defensive backfield. Starting safety Eric Murray has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, creating a massive void in the defensive scheme. Additionally, backup Caleb Ransaw has been sidelined on injured reserve for the past month, further depleting the available talent pool. These absences have forced the team to rely on stopgap solutions that are unsustainable for a team with genuine playoff aspirations.

Also read Jaguars Rout Ravens 33-10 as Third-String QB Joe Fagnano Struggles in First Start

During the recent victory against the Ravens, the Jaguars managed to contain quarterback Daniel Jones and a third-string undrafted free agent by deploying makeshift safety combinations. While these stopgap measures were effective in the short term, the defensive strategy is expected to falter against more potent offenses later in the season. Upcoming matchups against the Chicago Bears and the Houston Texans present significant challenges that the current roster depth may not be able to withstand without immediate reinforcement.

Budda Baker represents an ideal solution due to his elite playmaking ability and veteran leadership. The Cardinals suffered a defeat to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9, a result that signals a potential shift in their organizational strategy toward selling high-value assets. The Jaguars front office possesses intimate knowledge of Baker's performance, having faced him numerous times during their tenure in the NFC West while operating as the Los Angeles Rams.

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Acquiring Baker would not only fill the immediate safety spot but also inject crucial veteran presence into a young roster. The feasibility of such a trade hinges on the Arizona Cardinals willingness to part with a franchise cornerstone. Although the Cardinals have shown moments of competitiveness, the Jaguars must be prepared to offer a compelling package to satisfy Arizona asking price. The potential cost of such a move remains a subject of internal debate among decision-makers.

Beyond the secondary, the Jaguars are evaluating options to strengthen their defensive interior, a unit that has historically struggled to generate consistent pressure. Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown is emerging as a prime target for the organization. Brown is currently performing at an elite level, ranking among the top ten interior defensive linemen in the NFL. He is considered a viable replacement for Davin Hamilton, offering similar physical dominance without a significant drop-off in performance.

Derrick Brown is hitting his peak as one of the best nose tackles in football. He provides a foundation for a defensive line rebuild that could elevate the Jaguars defensive identity for years to come. The Carolina Panthers may initially resist trading their star defensive tackle, particularly given the perceived weakness of the NFC South. However, the Jaguars might succeed if they present an offer that fundamentally alters Carolina financial outlook or draft capital.

The Jaguars are also monitoring the status of New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore, who reports suggest may be available for trade. The Patriots are looking to offload his salary, potentially making Barmore accessible for a mid-Day 3 draft pick. If Barmore can return to his form as a dynamic pass-rush threat, this acquisition would represent a significant value opportunity.

Barmore could help the third-down unit quite a bit if he is at his best, although he is not a direct replacement for Davon Hamilton. The Jaguars must ensure his skill set aligns with their specific defensive scheme and cultural requirements before committing resources. He has not been his best self this season, but the potential upside makes him a name worth calling.

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In the edge rush department, Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack is viewed as a near-perfect fit for Jacksonville needs. Mack is seeking a contender, and with the Jaguars positioning themselves as serious playoff hopefuls, the timing could be ideal. Mack deal is expiring, and his salary is considered manageable, potentially requiring only a fifth-round pick to acquire.

The strategic addition of Khalil Mack across from Josh Hines-Allen would transform the Jaguars third-down defense. His presence would allow the Jaguars to maneuver Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker into more versatile roles, such as moving Walker inside to support the line. This approach mirrors successful adjustments made by the team in recent matchups, such as utilizing Dennis Gardeck and Bryan Thomas Jr for specific packages.

Calling about teammate Dalvin Tomlinson as nose tackle depth makes sense too, but Mack would just be the perfect fit. If the Jaguars want to get better at rushing the passer on third-and-longs, adding an edge guy across from Hines-Allen is the logical step. The Chargers have not really dealt with reality when it comes to moving their pieces, but the Jaguars should not hesitate.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo is another name connected to the Jaguars in trade rumors. Arik Armstead and Ruke Orhorhoro are playing well, but adding a talent like Ojomo could push them over the top in 2026. The Eagles are reportedly hesitant to trade Ojomo, who is in a contract year, but he is a young and ascending talent who could prove to be worth the cost.

General Manager James Gladstone is now tasked with balancing these ambitious targets against the salary cap and draft capital. He must determine which acquisitions will best secure the Jaguars window of contention in the 2026 season. The organization is actively exploring trade markets for elite talent, aiming to capitalize on their current momentum while addressing critical defensive vulnerabilities.