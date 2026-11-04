Jaguars GM James Gladstone Targets Defensive Linemen Before NFL Deadline

Jacksonville Jaguars GM James Gladstone pursues elite defensive tackles like Moro Ojomo and Derrick Brown ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline to bolster the AFC contenders roster.

With the NFL Trade Deadline approaching in six days, Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone faces a critical window to strengthen his contending AFC squad. The team currently holds a 5-2 record, yet significant gaps remain within their defensive line unit that require immediate attention. This urgency has intensified following recent roster developments that have shifted the defensive tackle position from a standard need to an alarming vulnerability. General manager James Gladstone has been actively working the phone lines over the last several days, specifically targeting top-tier defensive linemen to address these structural weaknesses.

Jaguars Target Top Defensive Linemen

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been active in the defensive tackle market previously, indicating a sustained interest in upgrading their interior defensive front. The primary objective for James Gladstone is to acquire a player who can serve as a game-changer and instantly elevate the team's defensive performance. Reports suggest that the front office is prioritizing high-level talent who can fit seamlessly into the scheme implemented by head coach Liam Coen. This strategic push highlights the organization's commitment to remaining competitive in the demanding AFC division while addressing specific positional deficiencies identified during the early season games.

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Moro Ojomo Emerges as Primary Target

Moro Ojomo of the Philadelphia Eagles stands out as the most logical acquisition for the Jaguars due to his proven success in similar defensive systems. He has demonstrated consistent career ascension and has continued to make impactful plays this season despite battling various injuries. With Ojomo entering a contract year and the Eagles having already committed significant financial resources to Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, it appears unlikely that Philadelphia will retain him. While the Jaguars might show interest in Jordan Davis, the Eagles would likely avoid trading him due to the substantial dead cap space it would create. Moro Ojomo offers a superior strategic fit for Jacksonville, aligning with the intangible qualities that have driven the team's success over the past two seasons.

Panthers Defensive End Derrick Brown Analysis

Derrick Brown of the Carolina Panthers represents another compelling option, although he has not been frequently mentioned in recent trade speculation. The Panthers are currently struggling and recently dismissed their defensive coordinator along with several other top assistants. Despite their poor performance, Carolina remains technically in contention for the NFL's worst divisional crown due to the overall lack of competitiveness in the NFC South. A potential loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 9 could push Carolina to become sellers at the trade deadline. Derrick Brown provides elite run-stopping capabilities and offers more pass-rush potential than many observers initially assumed. He was a highly sought-after prospect during the 2020 NFL Draft, and the Jaguars may finally have the opportunity to acquire the player they once envisioned for their roster.

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Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vita Vea Options

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers present a complex scenario regarding All-World nose tackle Vita Vea, given their competitive standing in the NFC South. The Buccaneers hold a 3-5 record but remain tied with the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, and New Orleans Saints for the division lead. They have secured back-to-back key victories within this challenging division and are expected to remain in contention despite a likely loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football. If Tampa Bay decides to move Vita Vea, the Jaguars should be prepared to meet the acquisition price. Vita Vea brings a significant financial commitment leading into the 2027 season, but his talent level justifies the investment. He is arguably one of the few players in the NFL, alongside Dexter Lawrence, capable of replacing previous middle defenders without a drop in performance.

New England Patriots Christian Barmore Interest

Christian Barmore of the New England Patriots has recently become a clear candidate for trade after his status on the roster was clarified. The Patriots have identified him as an asset to be moved, opening a path for interested teams like the Jaguars. Christian Barmore established himself as the Patriots' most effective pass-rusher in the previous year, recording 51 pressures. His experience playing in high-stakes games, including Super Bowl LX, demonstrates his capability to perform under pressure. The Jaguars would need to evaluate whether his skill set addresses their current defensive line gaps effectively. Acquiring Christian Barmore would require significant resources, but his track record suggests he could provide immediate defensive upgrades. This potential move aligns with the broader strategy of James Gladstone to add elite talent before the deadline.