Jacksonville’s hot start ran into problems against the Giants.

Jacksonville’s hot start ran into problems against the Giants. The Jaguars had a forgettable offensive day in the NFL’s prime-time Sunday afternoon window and lost a 23-18 matchup between division leaders.

Jacksonville’s struggles were pronounced. Trevor Lawrence had his most frustrating game of the year, throwing two feeble interceptions as the Jaguars never got things going. Lawrence finally picked things up late with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Brian Thomas Jr. to get Jacksonville within 23-15. But head coach Liam Coen opted to try a two-point conversion, and Lawrence was picked off in the end zone with just under seven minutes left.

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They got into the red zone again after that and had to settle for a fourth field goal from Cam Little with 3 minutes, 43 seconds left. The Giants, struggling for most of the second half on offense, were able to crank out two first downs and drain the clock. The NFL moved the game from its 1 p.m. type slot to feature a showdown among two of the league’s best.

The Giants weren’t crisp by any means, but they frustrated the Jaguars with a bullish pass rush and a defense that stopped Jacksonville three times in the red zone. Jacksonville returns home for the first time since Nov. 1 in Week 12 against the Titans. Jaguars look ragged most of the day Penalties were a killer. Jacksonville was flagged 13 times for 107 yards.

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The offensive line, which was missing starting center Robert Hainsey, struggled mightily against Abdul Carter and the New York pass rush. Jacksonville also lost left tackle Walker Little to an injury in the game. Lawrence struggled from the start, including a sideline route intended for Parker Washington that was picked off by Deonte Banks. New York turned that into a 53-yard field goal and a 3-all game.

The Jaguars were playing catch-up the rest of the day. Lawrence’s other pick was another headscratcher. Trailing 20-9 in the fourth quarter, Lawrence seemed to waffle between looking for Jakobi Meyers underneath and Washington further down the field. The decision forced a throw that was in between both players and right into the hands of Paulson Adebo.

The Giants turned that into another Dominic Zvada field goal and a 23-9 lead. Lawrence finished 25 of 47 for 301 yards in mainly a stat-sheet afternoon. He was erratic and off-target most of the game. Jacksonville stalled out too frequently in the red zone.

Four times, they had to settle for Cam Little field goals after getting inside the 20. After Josh Hines-Allen forced and recovered a fumble at the Jacksonville 32, the team got all the way down to the 11 and went for it on fourth-and-1. Lawrence rolled out and fired a ball to a heavily covered Jakobi Meyers to stall out.

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Lawrence and Washington nearly connected on a highlight-reel touchdown with 12:20 to play as the fourth-year player appeared to get both feet down on an unbelievable back-of-the-end-zone play. Replays appeared to show Washington getting both feet inbounds, but it was ruled no catch on the field. Jacksonville lost the challenge and had to settle for a 31-yard field goal by Little. That ruling on that play was widely ripped across social media.

Defense has its moments Hines-Allen has no doubt been one of the team’s most frustrating players. He had two sacks against the Browns in Week 1 and hadn’t recorded another until Sunday. Hines-Allen turned in his best game of the season against the Giants, nearly picking off a JJ McCarthy pass midway through the fourth quarter. McCarthy was ragged, too, but did enough to move the ball and generate points.

After sitting out last week for a Coen-mandated bye week, trade deadline acquisitions Jordan Davis and Jessie Bates III made their debuts for the Jaguars. Neither Davis nor Bates had a significant impact in the game. Bates had three total tackles, and Davis had one. Jacksonville lost cornerback Jarrian Jones to a chest injury in the opening half and he didn’t return.