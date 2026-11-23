New York kept quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville offense in check in the first half, then held off a late rally to earn its sixth win.

The stage was set Sunday for the Jaguars to earn a statement win against the Giants. While they wouldn’t be playing in prime time, they would be part of the late-afternoon slate against the Giants, one of just two Week 11 games featuring two teams with records of .500 or better.

CBS Sports’ No. 1 broadcast crew of Jim Nantz and J.J. Watt called the game as the Jaguars debuted two of their prized trade acquisitions, Instead, the game saw the Giants land another signature win in John Harbaugh’s first season with New York. The win was far from pretty for the Giants, who fended off a fourth-quarter comeback attempt from the Jaguars to win 23–18.

Also read 3 Reasons the Jaguars' Week 11 Battle With the Giants is a Critical Game

The Giants not only took down the Jaguars, but they did so while not playing their best football, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. The Giants got off to a nice start, scoring on four possessions in the first half to go up 20–6.

However, things changed in the second half when Dominic Zvada missed a 32-yard field goal and Cam Skattebo fumbled in the third quarter. They gave the Jaguars plenty of chances, but time and time again, Jacksonville fell short. The Jaguars entered the week having defeated their last three opponents by three scores or more, and they were favored by six points. From early on, the Jaguars’ offense was not clicking the way it had been in recent weeks.

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Trevor Lawrence threw an interception on the Jaguars’ second drive, putting the Giants in position to score their first points. Even as the Jaguars attempted to come back, they couldn’t get into a rhythm offensively. Lawrence was under duress, regularly having to escape pressure and extend plays to keep drives alive as Abdul Carter recorded 12 pressures and two sacks. Even when the Jaguars recovered a fumble in Giants’ territory, the offense was unable to convert it into points.

Jacksonville later had a first-and-goal from the Giants’ eight-yard line with a chance to tie the game, but could not cash in. The Jaguars were unlucky that what appeared to be a Parker Washington touchdown earlier in the fourth quarter that was ruled incomplete, but ultimately, they did not play anywhere near their potential.after the game: “We lost a football game tonight. We’re so frustrated. Especially me because of how I play and how we played offensively.

Just really bad football. … We know who we are, we just didn’t play well, and if you don’t play well, you get beat. ” Beyond their play, there were several decisions that will loom over the loss for Jacksonville. After Skattebo’s fumble, the Jaguars drove the ball to the Giants’ 11-yard line, where they faced fourth-and-1.

Rather than attempt a quarterback sneak with their 6’6” quarterback, the Jaguars opted to throw the ball even though their pass offense had been shaky all afternoon. Later in the fourth quarter, when the Jaguars faced fourth-and-goal from the Giants’ eight-yard line down eight points with 3:40 to go, they settled for a field goal. The decision wasn’t indefensible.

The Jaguars hadn’t converted their first three attempts at the end zone and the defense had held the Giants to just three points in the second half, but they also risked their offense not getting the ball back. That’s what ended up happening, and it sealed Jacksonville’s third loss of the season. The Jaguars remain well on track to make the playoffs thanks to their comfortable lead in the AFC South and with one of thein the conference.

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This loss, however, will hurt them in the race for the No. 1 seed since the Bills, Chiefs, Broncos and Bengals all have better records than the Jaguars. This loss should serve as a wake-up call to Jacksonville, who will need to be better to earn their first playoff win under Liam Coen this season.

For the Giants, this win is crucial in their efforts to maintain their lead in the NFC East as well as prove they are a real playoff contender. The Giants had not beaten a team with a winning record until this game, showing they can do more than feast on the weak.

With the Commanders taking down the Giants in Week 10 and the Cowboys winning earlier on Sunday, there was more pressure on the Giants, especially since they have one of thein the league. They passed their first test by defeating the Jaguars, and will look to pull off more upsets to maintain their lead in the NFC East the remainder of the regular season. Eva Geitheim is an NFL writer at Sports Illustrated.

Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor’s in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or rewatching Gilmore Girls.