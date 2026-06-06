Jaguars Evaluate Running Back Depth Chart Amid Minicamp

As the Jacksonville Jaguars prepare for minicamp, the running back position remains uncertain due to the absence of pads in practices and the potential absence of key players. Rookie Bhayshul Tuten shows improvement, aiming to solidify his role.

May 10, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten participates in a drill during rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

-- Minicamp is right at the Jacksonville Jaguars' doorstep, which means the 2026 training camp is drawing even nearer and nearer.. The three-day set of practices will give us one more evaluation of the Jaguars' roster from top to bottom before the final break before training camp and, eventually, the regular season. Here are a few of the depth chart battles we will be watching during minicamp, and why they are so important.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten runs the ball during the 10th organized team activity at Miller Electric Center Wednesday, June 4, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images, and that is for a few reasons. For one, the Jaguars are not in pads and the running back position is one that just can not be completely evaluated without a full-speed physical simulation of running plays.

That creates its own set of issues when it comes to offseason depth chart battles at running back. Rodriguez has not been at any of the open OTA practices to this point, and it is anyone's guess whether he will be on the field for minicamp. Even if he was, it would be hard to read too much into it due to the aforementioned lack of pads.

But if he isn't, then it is a room that will still not be 100%. Bhayshul Tuten certainly looked like he was picking up steam during OTAs. Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said he likes the way he is running compared to this time a year ago, and he looks like he is more in-tune with the scheme now than as a rookie.

He could use minicamp to further solidify himself in the room, though it remains to be seen to what extent. Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tanner Koziol runs the ball during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday.

| Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Imagesthe backup spots at tight end look a bit more interesting in terms of battles than the starting role. Brenton Strange is the clear leading tight end for the Jaguars and Coen, and he is arguably one of the most important players on the entire roster. But behind him, it certainly feels like there are still snaps to be won.

Rookie tight ends Nate Boerkircher and Tanner Koziol and veteran tight ends Quintin Morris and Hunter Long have all gotten chances to shine at one point or another up to this time in the offseason program. It feels like three spots are locked up with Long on the outside looking in, but each player could help himself jockey for positioning with a strong minicamp.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver CJ Williams catches a pass during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images When the Jaguars drafted rookie wide receiver CJ Williams in April, I was first of the thought that he would have to fight to even be considered for a spot on the roster.

But after a few weeks of seeing him on the practice field, it is hard to imagine a scenario where Williams is not a part of the wide receiver depth chart in some fashion or another in 2026. Williams has arguably been the top backup receiver on the practice field so far this offseason program, and each backup quarterback has enjoyed throwing his way.

The Jaguars have not been able to see fellow rookie receiver Josh Cameron on offense during team drills, but he will add another interesting development once he does. But outside of Cameron, who can push Williams? The Jaguars certainly have options after adding several undrafted free agents at the position after the draft, as well as returning veterans like Tim Jones and Austin Trammell.

But so far, Williams has looked like he is ahead of each of them when it comes to practice field impact. Jul 25, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Caleb Ransaw participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center.

Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images The Jaguars' safety position could be one of the best units on the entire roster entering the 2026 season, but there are still a few roles that have to be assigned. It would be hard to imagine a scenario where Eric Murray and Antonio Johnson are not the starting safeties in Week 1, but the Jaguars played a ton of three-plus safety sets last season.

This means Caleb Ransaw, Rayuan Lane, and rookie safety Jalen Huskey can all fight for a role. Ransaw should be considered the leader considering his status as a former top-100 pick, and the fact he has been impressive in OTAs to this point. Even after his rookie year foot injury, he looks like the best athlete the Jaguars have at the safety position.

Lane is a star special teamer and Huskey has looked like a high-ceiling athlete thus far, but Ransaw should be the name to watch. John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM. Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.





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