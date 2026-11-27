Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington will miss Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans with a shoulder injury and is considered week to week. Washington leads the Jaguars with 44 catches for 748 yards and six touchdowns.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington will miss Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans with a shoulder injury and is considered week to week. Coach Liam Coen ruled him out Friday after Washington was hurt in practice Thursday.

The Jaguars host the Titans at 1 p.m. ET on FOX. Coen said the team hopes to have Washington back as soon as possible. He described the issue as a week-to-week injury and did not indicate it could be season-ending. Coen said the team will make a couple of tweaks and that everyone has to step up a little bit.

Also read Parker Washington Being Ruled OUT With Injury Opens The Door For A Jaguars' Fantasy Football Sleeper

Parker Washington Breakout Season Stats

Washington leads the Jaguars with 44 catches, 81 targets, 748 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns. The 24-year-old is enjoying a breakout season and has already set a new career high for touchdowns. He is on pace to set new career highs in targets and receiving yards. He caught 58 passes for 847 yards and five scores in 2025, becoming quarterback Trevor Lawrence's go-to guy down the stretch.

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A sixth-round draft pick out of Penn State in 2023, Washington is in the final year of his rookie contract. The Jaguars could consider the franchise tag if the sides cannot agree on a long-term deal before March 3, 2027. With Washington out, veteran Jakobi Meyers is likely to become Jacksonville's No. 1 receiver against the Titans and perhaps longer. Brian Thomas Jr. and rookie Josh Cameron also could see more snaps.

Two-way standout Travis Hunter is another option for additional work. The Jaguars enter at 7-3 and have a clear path to winning the AFC South. They hold a three-game lead over the Texans, though Houston beat them earlier this season. The teams meet in Houston in Week 15.

Jaguars AFC Playoff Seeding Outlook

Jacksonville sits as the AFC's No. 3 seed due to its head-to-head win over the Bengals. The Jaguars are one game behind the Broncos, who beat them in Week 2. The Titans are 1-9, and Jacksonville beat Tennessee 40-23 two weeks ago. A tough road clash looms in Week 13 against the NFC North-leading Bears.

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The Jaguars have seven weeks to let Washington heal, and the week-to-week designation means there is some concern about a multi-week absence. The injury comes at an unfortunate personal time for Washington. He is in a contract year and does not have a new deal in place with the Jaguars. His absence creates more opportunities for the rest of the receiving group.

Coen said he feels very confident in the group the Jaguars have. He added that formational adjustments will be needed and that everybody has to step up. Jacksonville's first test without Washington comes Sunday against the Titans.