Jacksonville Jaguars defeat Tennessee Titans 40-23 to win three straight games. Trevor Lawrence throws for 352 yards as the secondary and rookies elevate performance.

The Jacksonville Jaguars secured a decisive 40-23 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. This result extends Jacksonville's winning streak to three consecutive games, a trend that began immediately following the team's Week 7 bye week in the 2026 NFL season.

Trevor Lawrence Dominates Offensive Stats

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence delivered a standout performance, completing passes for 352 yards in the win against the Titans. Lawrence's efficiency has surged since the mid-season break, ranking No. 1 in adjusted Expected Points Added per Play and No. 3 in success rate among all NFL quarterbacks.

Also read Titans Preview: Three Keys to Upsetting the Jaguars Ahead of Roster Changes

Since the bye week, Lawrence has recorded a 7-to-1 ratio of touchdown passes to interceptions. This recent form places him in elite company alongside Brock Purdy and Joe Burrow as the most productive passers in the league during this stretch.

The statistics mark a significant upward trajectory for the Jaguars' offense. Lawrence threw 32 touchdown passes across 26 games between 2023 and 2024. Under head coach Liam Coen, Lawrence has now amassed 50 touchdown passes in just 26 games, with a substantial portion of those scores occurring in recent weeks.

Advertisement

Secondary and Rookie Tight Ends Step Up

The Jaguars' cornerback room has emerged as a dominant force, with three of the team's top four cornerbacks recording interceptions over the last three games. Montaric Brown and Jourdan Lewis secured picks against the Baltimore Ravens, while Travis Hunter added an interception in the victory over Tennessee.

Cornerback Jarrian Jones provided critical support, making a pivotal pass breakup against wide receiver Elic Ayomanor during the third quarter. Jones has improved his coverage numbers from the slot, playing some of the best football of his career alongside Brown, who has also thrived after returning from a hamstring injury.

On the offensive side, rookie tight ends are seeing increased involvement in the passing game. Koziol and Boerkircher combined for eight catches, one touchdown, and several first downs over the last three games, up from just six catches in the first six games of the season.

Coach Coen Emphasizes Situational Football

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen acknowledged that while the team did not play a flawless game, they mastered the situational football required to close out the contest. Coen noted that the players pay close attention to details because many NFL games are decided by single scores.

Advertisement

The coach highlighted that the team has learned to win in various ways, with all three units contributing at crucial moments. This adaptability has been a hallmark of the Jaguars' three-game winning streak, mirroring the elevated performance the team showed after their bye week last season.

Looking Ahead to December Matchups

The Jaguars will carry this momentum into the second half of the season, facing more formidable challenges in December. The secondary must maintain its high level of play against high-powered passing attacks, including matchups against quarterbacks like Caleb Williams and CJ Stroud.

The improved production from the rookie tight ends and the consistent excellence of the cornerback group suggest the Jaguars are building a versatile roster. If this development continues, the team could possess a wide array of offensive and defensive tools when the playoffs arrive in a few months.