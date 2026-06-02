Jaguars Continue to Shine in Second Week of OTAs

The Jacksonville Jaguars have kicked off their second week of OTAs, and the action has not let up. With several standout performances on both sides of the ball, eight Jaguars have caught the eye of coaches and fans alike.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have kicked off their second week of OTAs, and the action has not let up. With several standout performances on both sides of the ball, eight Jaguars have caught the eye of coaches and fans alike.

Among them is third-year receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who has produced several field-stretching big plays in each of the open practices. The Jaguars are making a concentrated effort to push the ball downfield, and Thomas has been the most explosive part of the early stages of the passing game work. Coach Liam Coen has praised Thomas for his work ethic and ability to take the meeting room to the practice field.

Thomas has been the most explosive part of the early stages of the Jaguars' passing game work. Jaguars running back J'Mari Taylor has also impressed, producing a few explosive plays in the running game. He looks like one of the room's more explosive running backs, and his ability to attack space has been encouraging. Defensive end Josh Hines-Allen has also stood out, looking like the best player on the field on Monday.

He has been one of the best edge defenders in football for a few years now, and even his practice efforts reflect why. Cornerbacks Montaric Brown and Jarrian Jones have had a solid practice, aside from the plays in which Thomas took over. Brown had one of the best plays of the day, picking off a deep Lawrence pass to Parker Washington.

The Jaguars are still not in pads, but the action has been intense, and it will be interesting to see how the team performs when they get into training camp





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Jacksonville Jaguars Otas Brian Thomas Jr. J'mari Taylor Josh Hines-Allen Montaric Brown

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