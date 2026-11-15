Jaguars Beat Titans 40-23 as Travis Hunter and Parker Washington Dominate

Jacksonville Jaguars defeat Tennessee Titans 40-23 on Nov 15, 2026, highlighted by Travis Hunter's interception and Parker Washington's 148 receiving yards.

The Jacksonville Jaguars delivered a commanding 40-23 victory over the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov 15, 2026. The win solidified Jacksonville's status as one of the NFL's premier teams and fulfilled widespread expectations that they would separate themselves from the Titans in Week 10. The Jaguars controlled the game from the opening whistle, showcasing superior offensive execution and elite defensive playmaking in a decisive performance.

Parker Washington Dominates Receiving Stats

Parker Washington established himself as the undisputed focal point of the Jacksonville Jaguars offense with a historically efficient performance against Tennessee. The fourth-year wide receiver recorded six catches for 148 yards and scored the game's opening touchdown on a two-yard reception in the first half. Washington has served as the team's top receiving option since halfway through the 2025 season, and this outing further cemented his long-term value to the franchise.

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His impact was so significant that the rest of the Jaguars' pass-catchers combined for only seven targets in the first half, matching the exact total Washington received himself. This disparity highlighted his role as the primary target regardless of traditional metrics. Washington never previously recorded 148 yards in a single game, let alone in just one half, demonstrating a level of dominance that suggests no scenario exists where the Jaguars would trade him in the future.

Travis Hunter Emerges as Elite Playmaker

Travis Hunter continued his evolution into a premier two-way player by securing his third interception of the season against the Titans. The defensive highlight occurred during the first half when Hunter intercepted a Cam Ward pass on a critical third-down play. He tracked down the across-the-body throw, made up ground on the Titans receiver, and executed an incredibly athletic grab that set the Jaguars up for a field goal.

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Only seven other cornerbacks in the National Football League had recorded three or more interceptions entering Week 10, including Jacksonville teammate Jourdan Lewis. Hunter's performance demonstrated not just improved consistency but also elite playmaking ability that places him among the best at his position in the entire league. His play has made a strong case for him to rank among the top All-Pro candidates in the AFC, trailing only Denzel Ward.

Liam Coen Displays Advanced Game Management

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen addressed a previously noted area of growth by executing near-flawless game management during the first half. Entering Sunday with only 25 games under his belt as a head coach, Coen utilized timeouts and field positioning to secure a 16-10 lead at halftime. He ensured the offense kept the ball with a timeout remaining, allowing Trevor Lawrence to pick up 58 yards on three passes before spiking the ball with 11 seconds left.

Coen then managed the clock meticulously as Jakobi Meyers ran out of bounds with seven seconds remaining. A final play was called to throw the ball into the end zone, killing five more seconds and leaving just two seconds on the clock. This sequence allowed Cam Little to successfully hit his third field goal of the half, effectively eliminating any chance for the Titans to mount a comeback before the break.

Trevor Lawrence and Offense Execute Efficiently

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence delivered a stellar performance for the Jacksonville Jaguars, consistently finding open windows and delivering big plays against the Tennessee Titans defense. His production was one of the best of his entire career, as he routinely connected with receivers downfield under tight coverage. The offense capitalized on the defense's ability to force turnovers, maintaining momentum throughout the contest.

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The only negative statistic for Lawrence was an interception that was ultimately not his fault. The pass was batted away at the line of scrimmage, resulting in a turnover that did not reflect his actual play quality. This incident was consistent with his performance earlier in the season, where external factors often skewed his interception totals. Lawrence, Hunter, and Washington combined to ensure the Jaguars pulled away from the Titans in a convincing Week 10 victory.