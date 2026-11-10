Jaguar Land Rover Sues BYD Over Ti7 Copycat Allegations

Jaguar Land Rover seeks to block BYD's Ti7 SUV in Europe, alleging design theft of the Defender. The legal battle highlights tensions as Chinese EVs capture 21.6 percent of the UK market.

Jaguar Land Rover has launched a significant legal challenge against Chinese automotive giant BYD, accusing the Beijing-based manufacturer of intellectual property infringement regarding its new Ti7 SUV. The British luxury vehicle maker, which is owned by India's Tata Motors, alleges that the design of BYD's seven-seat vehicle is an unauthorized copy of its own best-selling Defender model. This dispute marks a high-stakes confrontation between a historic British brand and the world's largest electric vehicle producer as the Ti7 prepares for a UK launch.

Bailiffs conducted a raid on BYD's European offices in Schiedam and Hoofddorp in the Netherlands during August to seize digital documents. JLR aims to use these confiscated records to prove that BYD intentionally copied the latest generation Defender's distinctive boxy shape rather than independently designing a similar aesthetic. A court is scheduled to review the evidence this week to determine which materials can be admitted in the ongoing case.

Also read Chinese Automaker BYD’s Offices Raided in Legal Battle Over Similarities to Land Rover Defender

Legal Precedent And Corporate Strategy

This is not the first time Jaguar Land Rover has engaged in legal action over alleged design cloning. In 2020, the company failed to trademark the shape of the original Defender to prevent Sir Jim Ratcliffe from launching the Ineos Grenadier, despite claims of similarity. However, JLR achieved a landmark victory in 2019 when a Beijing court ruled that Jiangling Motor Corporation had copied five unique features of the Range Rover Evoque in its Landwind X7 model.

BYD has characterized JLR's legal tactics as a fishing expedition, seeking to rebut the allegations with defensive arguments. While a JLR spokesperson declined to comment on ongoing legal proceedings, the company's aggressive stance suggests a strategic effort to protect its market share against rapidly growing Chinese competitors who are offering lower prices and familiar designs.

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Product Specifications And Pricing Disparities

The Ti7 is a plug-in hybrid SUV that pairs a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with two electric motors and a 35.6kWh lithium iron phosphate battery. BYD states the vehicle can travel 102 miles in electric-only mode and accelerates from zero to 62mph in 4.8 seconds. Its dimensions include a length of 5,146mm, a width of 1,995mm, and a height of 1,865mm, placing it between the Defender 110 and the seven-seat Defender 130.

Starting at £47,995, the Ti7 is significantly cheaper than its British counterpart. It is approximately £21,000 less expensive than the lowest-priced seven-seat Land Rover 110 and about £35,000 cheaper than the extended Defender 130. BYD markets the Ti7 as having an unapologetically boxy profile that delivers an imposing look favored by SUV buyers, a description that directly mirrors JLR's marketing of the Defender.

Market Impact And UK Registration Trends

The dispute occurs against a backdrop of surging Chinese car sales in the United Kingdom. Chinese brands accounted for 21.6 percent of all new car registrations in October, with motorists ordering nearly 338,000 vehicles from these manufacturers in 2026. BYD alone has sold almost 75,000 cars to British consumers this year, representing nearly one in 25 of the 1.892 million new vehicles delivered in the first ten months of the calendar.

Jaguar Land Rover faces a challenging landscape as Chinese brands offer competitive pricing and generous equipment lists that attract cost-conscious drivers. Defender remains JLR's top seller, with over 115,000 orders last year accounting for roughly 30 percent of its global deliveries. The Ti7 is scheduled to arrive in British showrooms in early 2027, meaning the legal resolution may not be finalized before the model hits the market.