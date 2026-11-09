Jaguar Land Rover Seeks Injunction Against BYD Ti7 Over Defender Design Claims

JLR raids BYD offices in Netherlands, seeking to block the Ti7 SUV sales in Europe, citing intellectual property infringement against the iconic Defender model design.

Jaguar Land Rover initiated a high-stakes legal offensive against BYD in August, deploying bailiffs to seize digital documents from the Chinese automaker's offices in Schiedam and Hoofddorp, Netherlands. The British automotive manufacturer, which operates under the ownership of India's Tata Motors, is mounting a sophisticated intellectual property challenge against the Chinese electric vehicle giant's upcoming Ti7 SUV. This aggressive maneuver aims to prevent the Ti7 from entering European showrooms, with UK customers expecting the vehicle's launch in early 2027.

Legal Basis And Seized Evidence Details

Jaguar Land Rover contends that the Ti7's exterior design constitutes a direct infringement of the intellectual property rights associated with its best-selling Defender SUV. The company argues that BYD intentionally replicated the boxy aesthetic of the latest Defender generation rather than creating an independently inspired vehicle. Evidence gathered during the August raid includes critical documents intended to prove intentional copying. A Hague court is currently reviewing these seized records to determine their admissibility in a ruling that will likely occur this week, setting the stage for a definitive judgment on the matter.

Also read Jaguar Land Rover Legal Action Against BYD Ti7 Design Copycat Claims

Stakeholder Positions On IP Infringement

BYD characterizes Jaguar Land Rover's legal actions as a fishing expedition, strongly rejecting the allegations of design cloning. The Chinese manufacturer markets the Ti7 as a vehicle with an unapologetically boxy profile that meets modern SUV buyer preferences. A BYD representative declined to comment on the specifics of the ongoing dispute, just as a Jaguar Land Rover spokesperson stated the company does not comment on active legal proceedings. Both entities remain locked in a strategic standoff regarding the evidentiary value of the confiscated files.

Design Comparisons And Technical Specifications

Comparisons between the Ti7 and the Defender highlight significant dimensional overlaps that fuel the legal dispute. The Ti7 measures 5,146mm in length, 1,995mm in width, and 1,865mm in height, positioning it precisely between the five-seat Defender 110 and the seven-seat Defender 130. Mechanically, the Ti7 utilizes a plug-in hybrid system featuring a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine and dual electric motors. This configuration enables a 102-mile electric-only range and accelerates from zero to 62mph in just 4.8 seconds. The vehicle's starting price of £47,995 presents a stark contrast to the Defender's pricing structure.

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Market Context And Competitor Landscape

The legal battle occurs against a backdrop of rapidly shifting UK automotive market dynamics. Chinese brands captured 21.6 percent of new car registrations in October, with nearly 338,000 vehicles sold by Chinese manufacturers in the first ten months of 2026. BYD alone accounted for almost 75,000 sales to British motorists, representing one in 25 new vehicles delivered during that period. Jaguar Land Rover reported 115,000 Defender orders last year, comprising roughly 30 percent of its global deliveries, underscoring the commercial stakes involved in protecting the brand's iconic silhouette.

Future Implications For Vehicle Sales

Jaguar Land Rover aims to secure an injunction blocking the Ti7 from European sales, although the legal process is unlikely to conclude before the vehicle's scheduled 2027 release. This case marks the latest in Jaguar Land Rover's history of defending its design integrity, following a successful 2019 ruling against Jiangling Motor Corporation in China regarding the Landwind X7. Conversely, a 2020 attempt to trademark the original Defender shape to block the Ineos Grenadier was unsuccessful. The outcome of this Hague proceeding will signal how strictly traditional automakers can enforce design rights against emerging Chinese competitors in the premium SUV segment.