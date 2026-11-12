Jaguar Land Rover Ordered to Destroy BYD Documents in Copycat Defender Legal Battle

Jaguar Land Rover faces a significant legal setback as a Dutch judge orders the destruction of seized BYD documents, citing their lack of relevance to the Defender copycat claims in an ongoing intellectual property dispute.

Jaguar Land Rover has encountered its first major legal defeat in its ongoing intellectual property dispute with BYD regarding the design of the British brand's iconic Defender. On Wednesday, a judge in The Hague ruled that the evidence seized from BYD offices in the Netherlands during August was unnecessary for substantiating JLR's claims of design copying. This ruling forces Jaguar Land Rover to destroy all obtained records or face significant financial penalties, marking a crucial early setback for the British automotive manufacturer in its effort to protect its best-selling model from the Chinese rival.

Judge Rules Evidence Seizure Unnecessary for Copycat Claims

Judge Hugo van Heemstra determined that the digital documents obtained from BYD's offices in Schiedam and Hoofddorp lacked relevance to the specific allegations of infringement or any potential financial damages JLR might claim. The Ti7 model was not yet available in the European market at the time of the legal proceedings, meaning the seized information could not substantiate claims of slavish imitation or copyright violation. Consequently, the court ordered Jaguar Land Rover to either destroy the material or return it to BYD within twenty-four hours of the ruling.

Also read BYD Offices Raided Over Defender Lookalike

The consequences for non-compliance are severe, with the court imposing a penalty of fifty thousand euros per hour for every hour the order is ignored, capped at a total of five hundred thousand euros. Furthermore, Jaguar Land Rover has been ordered to pay BYD twenty-five thousand three hundred seventy-six point five seven euros to cover legal costs associated with this hearing. This decision highlights the strict evidentiary standards required in European intellectual property disputes, particularly when the alleged infringing product is not yet commercially available.

BYD Disputes Raids as Fishing Expedition Beyond Scope

BYD had described the raids orchestrated by Jaguar Land Rover as a fishing expedition that exceeded the scope of the legitimate copying allegations. The Chinese automaker argued that the seized documents included sensitive technical and commercial data unrelated to the design infringement claims. Judge van Heemstra agreed with this assessment, noting that the sourcing information regarding the Ti7 launch plans did not provide proof that the vehicle's shape was intentionally copied from the Defender.

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Jaguar Land Rover, owned by Tata Motors, selected the Netherlands as the venue for this legal action due to the country's robust intellectual property laws and a history of rulings favorable to IP holders. The company initiated proceedings in The Hague for alleged infringement of the model right to the Defender and in Rotterdam for alleged copyright infringement and slavish imitation. However, the Dutch court's recent decision demonstrates that strong legal venues do not guarantee favorable outcomes when the evidence presented does not directly support the specific claims made by the plaintiff.

Ti7 Pricing and Specs Undermine JLR Market Advantage Claims

The Ti7 SUV is scheduled to arrive in UK showrooms in early 2027, with a starting price of forty-seven thousand nine hundred ninety-five pounds. This pricing strategy significantly undercuts Jaguar Land Rover's own models, as the Ti7 is approximately twenty-one thousand pounds cheaper than the lowest-priced Defender 110 and around thirty-five thousand pounds less expensive than the seven-seat Defender 130. Defender remains JLR's best-selling vehicle, with over one hundred fifteen thousand units delivered globally last year, representing roughly thirty percent of total sales.

Despite the legal hurdles, BYD's Ti7 is engineered with a plug-in hybrid powertrain that includes a one-point-five-liter turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine and two electric motors. The vehicle features a thirty-five point six kilowatt-hour lithium iron phosphate battery, allowing for an electric-only range of up to one hundred and two miles. It accelerates from zero to sixty-two miles per hour in just four point eight seconds and measures five thousand one hundred forty-six millimeters in length, placing it physically between the Defender 110 and 130.

Future Injunctions and Implications for Automotive Design Law

As the copycat case proceeds, Jaguar Land Rover is expected to seek an injunction to prevent the sale of the Ti7 in European showrooms. However, industry observers doubt that the legal battle will resolve before the Ti7 reaches dealerships in the coming months. The proceedings are likely to continue throughout the rest of the year, with the court determining whether BYD has indeed infringed upon the Defender's intellectual property rights.

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This legal conflict sets a significant precedent for how established automotive manufacturers can protect their design languages against competitors who produce visually similar vehicles at lower price points. The outcome will influence future design strategies for both British and Chinese automakers, particularly as the European market sees increasing competition from plug-in hybrid and electric SUVs. Jaguar Land Rover and BYD have declined to comment on the ongoing proceedings, leaving the legal community to analyze the implications of this early ruling.