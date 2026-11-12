Jaguar Land Rover Loses Initial Ruling in BYD Copycat Lawsuit

A Dutch judge ordered JLR to destroy seized BYD documents, marking a setback in the legal battle over the Ti7 SUV design infringement claims. Read the full details on the ruling.

Jaguar Land Rover has faced its first judicial setback in its high-stakes legal battle with Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD over alleged design infringements of the Defender SUV. A judge in The Hague ruled that documents seized by the British automaker during raids on BYD offices in August were not relevant to the claims of copying and ordered their destruction.

The ruling marks a significant procedural loss for Jaguar Land Rover, owned by Tata Motors, as it attempts to prevent the launch of BYD's Ti7 SUV in European markets. The decision suggests that the evidence gathered by the British carmaker did not meet the legal threshold required to substantiate allegations that the Ti7 infringes on the Defender's intellectual property rights.

Also read BYD Offices Raided Over Defender Lookalike

Ruling on Seized Evidence and Data

Judge Hugo van Heemstra determined that the digital records obtained from BYD's Dutch headquarters in Schiedam and Hoofddorp were unnecessary for proving the copying claims or calculating potential financial damages for Jaguar Land Rover. The judge noted that the Ti7 was not yet available for sale in Europe at the time of the raids, making the seized data irrelevant to the immediate legal questions regarding design infringement.

Jaguar Land Rover had argued that the seized documents contained critical information regarding BYD's launch plans for the new Ti7 in European and UK markets. However, BYD countered that the search constituted a fishing expedition that exceeded the scope of the alleged copying allegations and included the retrieval of technically and commercially sensitive data unrelated to the design dispute.

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Under the terms of the ruling issued on Wednesday, Jaguar Land Rover was ordered to destroy all obtained material or return it to BYD within 24 hours of the decision. Failure to comply with this order would result in a penalty of €50,000 per hour, capped at a total of €500,000, to enforce strict adherence to the court's directives.

Stakeholder Positions and Legal Arguments

BYD representatives described the raids orchestrated by Jaguar Land Rover as an overreach, emphasizing that the company had not engaged in slavish imitation of the Defender's shape. The Chinese automaker has maintained that its new seven-seat SUV, the Ti7, features an unapologetically boxy profile that appeals to contemporary SUV buyers without violating any protected design rights held by the British manufacturer.

Jaguar Land Rover initiated proceedings in The Hague and Rotterdam to challenge BYD's actions, citing robust Dutch intellectual property laws. The British carmaker alleged infringement of the model right to the Defender and copyright violations, arguing that BYD intentionally copied the latest generation Defender's design rather than simply creating a similarly styled vehicle.

Both companies have declined to provide further commentary on the ongoing proceedings. A spokesman for Jaguar Land Rover stated that the company does not comment on active legal cases, while BYD also chose not to elaborate on the judge's recent ruling, maintaining a firm stance that their design does not infringe on any protected rights.

Market Impact and Ti7 Specifications

The Ti7 SUV is scheduled to arrive in UK showrooms in early 2027, with a starting price of £47,995. This pricing strategy positions the vehicle significantly below Jaguar Land Rover's offerings, as it is approximately £21,000 cheaper than the lowest-priced Defender 110 and roughly £35,000 less expensive than the extended-wheelbase Defender 130, which includes seven seats as a standard feature.

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Defender remains Jaguar Land Rover's best-selling vehicle, with more than 115,000 units delivered globally last year. This volume accounted for approximately three in every ten of the company's total sales, highlighting the strategic importance of protecting the model's design integrity and market position against emerging competitors like BYD.

The Ti7 utilizes a plug-in hybrid powertrain that combines a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with two electric motors, one on each axle, and a 35.6kWh lithium iron phosphate battery. In electric-only mode, BYD claims the vehicle can travel up to 102 miles, while acceleration from 0 to 62mph takes just 4.8 seconds.

Future Legal Steps and Timelines

Jaguar Land Rover is expected to seek an injunction to prevent the Ti7 from being sold in European showrooms, although doubts remain about whether the case can be resolved before the vehicle reaches UK dealerships. The legal battle is likely to continue for the remainder of the year, with further hearings scheduled to determine if BYD has indeed copied the Defender's shape.

As the next phase of the litigation approaches, the focus will shift to the substantive arguments regarding design similarity and intellectual property infringement. The outcome of these proceedings could set a significant precedent for how established automakers protect their iconic designs against new entrants in the competitive electric and hybrid vehicle market.

Jaguar Land Rover was also ordered to pay BYD €25,376.57 towards its legal costs, reflecting the court's view that the initial seizure of evidence was not justified. This financial penalty adds to the immediate repercussions of the setback, underscoring the risks involved in pre-trial evidence gathering strategies in complex intellectual property disputes.