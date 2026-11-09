Jaguar Land Rover Legal Action Against BYD Ti7 Design Copycat Claims

JLR seizes documents from BYD offices in the Netherlands, alleging the Ti7 SUV infringes on Defender IP rights as the vehicle approaches UK launch.

Jaguar Land Rover has initiated legal proceedings against Chinese automotive manufacturer BYD, alleging that the Ti7 SUV design infringes upon the intellectual property rights of the British brand's best-selling Defender model. Bailiffs executed raids on BYD offices located in Schiedam and Hoofddorp within the Netherlands during August to secure digital evidence supporting these claims. The dispute centers on the Ti7, which is scheduled to enter UK showrooms in January 2027, with JLR seeking to demonstrate intentional copying of the iconic Defender's boxy aesthetic.

JLR Legal Strategy and Evidence Seizure

Jaguar Land Rover, a subsidiary of India's Tata Motors, is actively challenging BYD over the design similarities between the new SUV and the Defender. The primary objective of the legal action is to secure court admission for the confiscated records, which JLR believes prove BYD intentionally replicated the latest generation Defender's design rather than creating a vehicle with a similar style. A court decision regarding the admissibility of this evidence is scheduled for this week, potentially determining the trajectory of the case against the world's largest electric vehicle producer.

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The raid on BYD's Dutch offices marks a significant escalation in the corporate rivalry, with JLR aiming to block the Ti7 from entering European markets before its official release. BYD has characterized the legal maneuvering as a fishing expedition, denying any wrongdoing while refusing to provide official comment on the ongoing litigation. Both companies have maintained strict silence regarding the specific details of the proceedings, with JLR adhering to a standard policy of not commenting on active legal matters.

Historical Context of Intellectual Property Disputes

This legal battle is not an isolated incident for Jaguar Land Rover, which has a history of defending its design heritage through litigation. In 2020, the company failed in its attempt to trademark the shape of the original Defender to prevent Sir Jim Ratcliffe from launching the Ineos Grenadier, despite claims that the new off-roader bore too strong a resemblance to the classic vehicle. The company was forced to abandon those specific legal grounds due to the difficulty of protecting functional design shapes under trademark law.

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Conversely, Jaguar Land Rover achieved a landmark victory in China in 2019, when a Beijing court ruled in its favor against Jiangling Motor Corporation. The court determined that the Landwind X7 had copied five unique features of the Range Rover Evoque, establishing a precedent for design infringement claims in key international markets. This successful litigation underscores JLR's commitment to protecting its proprietary design elements against competitors who may emulate its most recognizable vehicles.

Comparative Analysis of the Ti7 and Defender Models

The Ti7 is a seven-seater plug-in hybrid SUV that utilizes a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with two electric motors, delivering 102 miles of electric-only range. Its dimensions, measuring 5,146mm in length and 1,995mm in width, place it directly between the five-seat Defender 110 and the seven-seat Defender 130 in terms of physical size. BYD markets the Ti7 as having an unapologetically boxy profile, emphasizing its imposing and chunky design which it claims appeals to modern SUV buyers seeking contemporary aesthetics.

At a starting price of £47,995, the Ti7 is positioned significantly lower in the market than the Defender, costing approximately £21,000 less than the least expensive seven-seat Defender 110 and £35,000 less than the Defender 130. This pricing strategy leverages competitive advantages in manufacturing costs, allowing BYD to offer comparable space and a plug-in hybrid powertrain for substantially less money. The Defender remains JLR's top performer, generating over 115,000 orders last year, which accounted for roughly 30% of the company's global deliveries.

Market Impact and Future Regulatory Outlook

The legal tension between Jaguar Land Rover and BYD highlights the rapid growth of Chinese automotive brands in the United Kingdom, where Chinese-made vehicles now represent 18% of all new car registrations in 2026. Chinese brands have sold nearly 338,000 vehicles to British consumers this year, with BYD alone accounting for almost 75,000 sales, or one in 25 of all new vehicles delivered in the first ten months of the calendar. This surge in market share is driven by competitive pricing, extensive equipment lists, and design familiarity that resonates with British motorists.

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As the legal proceedings continue, the outcome will likely influence how European carmakers respond to the influx of Chinese competition, particularly regarding intellectual property protection in the design sector. JLR is expected to seek an injunction to block the Ti7 from sale in European showrooms, although a final resolution is unlikely before the model's arrival in Britain in early 2027. The case will serve as a critical test for the enforceability of design rights in the context of the expanding electric vehicle market.