James Baker's £4m discrimination claim against Jaguar Land Rover was dismissed after his health prevented him from continuing cross-examination. The tribunal ruled a fair trial was no longer possible due to procedural delays and medical limitations.

Jaguar Land Rover successfully had a £4million discrimination case brought by former HR director James Baker struck out, following a dispute over the adversarial nature of tribunal questioning. Employment Judge Hilary Harding ruled that a fair trial was no longer possible after Baker's health deteriorated during proceedings, causing significant delays.

Tribunal Rules Fair Trial Impossible Due to Health Crisis

Birmingham Employment Tribunal concluded that the litigation could not proceed fairly due to the extensive time lost and the medical constraints surrounding Mr Baker. Judge Harding determined that the combination of already lost time and the additional duration needed to manage complex applications made it impossible to conclude the case within the available trial fixture.

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The legal team for Jaguar Land Rover argued that any further adjournment would breach their right to a fair trial, citing a loss of cogency in evidence as time passed. Conversely, Mr Baker's counsel suggested alternative measures, such as submitting written questions in advance or allowing written replies to mitigate his health risks.

Medical Evidence Shows Severe Health Impact on Cross-Examination

Mr Baker suffered severe spikes in blood pressure during cross-examination, requiring hospital treatment on September 5, 2018, after his symptoms worsened significantly. A psychiatrist consulted during the process identified that the adversarial approach triggered intense symptoms of PTSD, causing adrenaline injections that spiked his blood pressure.

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Medical experts noted a chicken-and-egg scenario where Mr Baker could not recover his mental health until the dispute with his employer was resolved. He had previously been granted breaks, but the tribunal found that the fundamental nature of the questioning remained a barrier to his ability to testify safely.

JLR Dismisses Written Question Proposals as Procedurally Unreasonable

Jaguar Land Rover rejected proposals to provide lists of cross-examination questions in advance, arguing this would constitute a fundamental interference with fair trial rights. Judge Harding agreed that such adjustments would be unreasonable and disproportionate, maintaining that the traditional adversarial style was essential for the integrity of the hearing.

The HR director, who served as head of HR, Overseas, had alleged bullying, harassment, and disability discrimination against the British car manufacturer. He claimed that the tribunal process itself, particularly the style of questioning, acted as a primary trigger for his anxiety and PTSD symptoms.

History of Grievances Included Hospitalizations and Resignation

Mr Baker's claims referenced a history of hospitalizations on specific dates including October 21, 2018, and April 23, 2019, which he linked to unlawful treatment at work. He alleged that stressful work conditions, including 14-hour days during the pandemic, led to physical injuries like a herniated disc.

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He further reported incidents such as being telephoned on holiday on July 29, 2022, causing a panic attack, and undermining behavior from colleagues in 2023. Mr Baker went on sick leave in September 2023 and did not return before resigning in May 2025, citing these events as the main causes of his mental ill-health.

Employment Judge Balances Trial Fairness Against Claimant's Health

Employment Judge Hilary Harding ultimately decided that requiring Jaguar Land Rover to alter its cross-examination strategy was not a viable solution. The judgment highlighted the tension between providing reasonable adjustments for disability and maintaining the adversarial standards required for a fair legal proceeding.

The dismissal of the £4million claim marks the end of a lengthy legal battle that highlighted the complex intersection of employment law, corporate conduct, and occupational health. The case serves as a notable precedent for how tribunals handle extreme medical constraints within the rigid framework of employment dispute resolution.