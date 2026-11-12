Jaguar Land Rover Faces Legal Setback in Copyright Dispute with BYD Over Ti7 SUV Design

Jaguar Land Rover has been ordered by a Dutch judge to destroy seized documents in its copyright lawsuit against BYD, following a ruling that the evidence was irrelevant to claims that the Chinese brand's Ti7 SUV copies the Land Rover Defender.

Jaguar Land Rover has encountered its first significant legal setback in its ongoing intellectual property dispute with BYD regarding the design similarities between the company's iconic Defender and the Chinese automaker's new Ti7 SUV.

The British manufacturer, a subsidiary of Tata Motors, initiated legal proceedings accusing BYD of producing a direct lookalike of its best-selling vehicle, the Defender. This legal battle has intensified following a recent ruling by a judge in The Hague, Netherlands, which has forced Jaguar Land Rover to destroy all digital documents seized from BYD offices during raids conducted earlier this year.

Also read BYD Offices Raided Over Defender Lookalike

Jaguar Land Rover Faces Procedural Defeat

The judge determined that the seizure of these documents was unnecessary for substantiating the claims of design copying, particularly because the Ti7 model is not yet available in the European market. This ruling marks a crucial procedural defeat for Jaguar Land Rover, which had hoped to use the seized evidence to support its allegations of slavish imitation and copyright infringement.

The controversy centers on the launch of the BYD Ti7, a seven-seat plug-in hybrid SUV scheduled to arrive in UK showrooms in early 2027. The vehicle is priced at £47,995, a figure that significantly undercuts the Land Rover Defender, which starts at approximately £68,000 for the base Defender 110 and rises to around £82,000 for the extended-wheelbase Defender 130 with seven seats as standard.

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Jaguar Land Rover argues that BYD intentionally copied the Defender's distinctive boxy design rather than creating a simply similarly styled vehicle, thereby infringing on its intellectual property rights. The Ti7 features a robust boxy profile, measuring 5,146mm in length, 1,995mm in width, and 1,865mm in height, positioning it dimensionally between the Defender 110 and 130. Despite these visual similarities, BYD describes the design as an unapologetically chunky aesthetic that appeals to modern SUV buyers, denying any intent to copy.

Judge Dismisses BYD Evidence As Irrelevant

The legal dispute was brought to the Netherlands due to the country's robust intellectual property laws and a history of rulings favorable to IP holders, but BYD successfully challenged the scope of the evidence gathering, labeling the raids as a fishing expedition. During the recent hearing, Judge Hugo van Heemstra ruled in favor of the Chinese manufacturer, stating that the documents seized from BYD headquarters in Schiedam and Hoofddorp were not relevant to the core claims of design infringement or potential financial damages.

The seized materials reportedly included sensitive sourcing information regarding the Ti7's launch plans in Europe, along with technical and commercial data. The judge ordered Jaguar Land Rover to either destroy or return the records within 24 hours, threatening a fine of up to €500,000 for non-compliance.

Jaguar Land Rover Ordered To Pay Legal Costs

Additionally, Jaguar Land Rover was ordered to pay BYD approximately €25,376.57 toward legal costs. While Jaguar Land Rover is expected to seek an injunction to prevent the Ti7 from being sold in Europe, there are doubts that the case will be resolved before the vehicle's anticipated arrival, as the legal process is likely to drag on for the remainder of the year.

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The Ti7 itself boasts advanced technical specifications, including a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine paired with dual electric motors and a 35.6kWh battery, offering an electric-only range of up to 102 miles and accelerating from zero to 62mph in just 4.8 seconds. Both companies have declined to comment further on the ongoing proceedings as the next stages of the legal battle approach.