Brandon Casey faces a $50,000 lawsuit from Tyliyah Lee alleging sexual assault in the early 2000s. He denies claims and moves case to federal court.

Brandon Casey, a prominent member of the R&B group Jagged Edge, is facing a serious civil lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted a minor during the early 2000s. The legal action was initiated in September by a 29-year-old woman named Tyliyah Lee, who accuses the singer of repeated sexual abuse over a period of several years. This development marks a significant legal challenge for the Philadelphia -based artist, who has strongly denied all accusations.

Core Details of the Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Tyliyah Lee filed the lawsuit in September, alleging that Brandon Casey raped her on five separate occasions. According to the legal complaint, these incidents occurred when Lee was between the ages of six and ten years old. She claims the abuse began after she met Casey at a community event in Philadelphia in 2003. The allegations describe a pattern of nonconsensual sexual intercourse that took place over an extended timeframe while Lee was a young child.

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The legal filing seeks financial damages for battery, with Lee requesting at least $50,000. She further claims to have suffered severe emotional distress, substantial depression, and anxiety as a direct result of the alleged incidents. The lawsuit details how the singer allegedly exploited her young age and vulnerability to commit these acts repeatedly. These specific claims form the foundation of the civil complaint against the Jagged Edge member.

Stakeholder Positions and Legal Defense

Brandon Casey's legal team has issued a strong and unequivocal rejection of the allegations. His lawyer, identified as Rogers, stated that the singer flatly rejects the untrue allegations of battery and sexual assault set forth in the civil complaint. The defense argues that the claims are baseless and unsupported by any corroboration. They emphasize that a firm denial was already submitted in court shortly after the suit was filed.

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The legal defense further highlights the age of the accusations, noting they stem from events alleged to have occurred some twenty years ago. This temporal gap is a central part of their argument against the validity of the claims. Casey's attorneys maintain that the lawsuit lacks factual grounding and represents an attack on his reputation rather than a genuine legal grievance. They argue that the timing and nature of the suit are inconsistent with the facts.

Real-World Impact and Financial Disputes

Beyond the sexual assault allegations, the lawsuit introduces a complex narrative regarding music copyright and intellectual property. Lee, who is a singer-songwriter herself, claims she wrote the 2003 Jagged Edge hit Walked Outta Heaven when she was just six years old. She asserts that Casey stole the song from her after she played it for him and that he never compensated her for her work. This claim adds a layer of financial and creative dispute to the personal accusations.

Despite these assertions, the current lawsuit does not level any formal copyright infringement claims against Casey or Jagged Edge over Walked Outta Heaven. The track achieved significant commercial success, hitting No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 2 on the R&B charts. Casey is credited as an arranger and lyricist on the track alongside Brian Casey, his twin brother and fellow Jagged Edge member. However, he does not hold composition credit for the song, which remains a point of contention in Lee's narrative.

Legal Proceedings and Settlement Demands

The legal battle has seen procedural shifts between state and federal jurisdictions. Lee initially brought the lawsuit in a Philadelphia county court in September. On Thursday, November 19, Casey's attorneys moved the case to federal court. This strategic move aims to transfer the proceedings to a different judicial environment, potentially altering the procedural dynamics of the case.

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The federal court filing reveals that Lee previously demanded a $15 million settlement from the singer before initiating the lawsuit. This substantial financial demand contrasts sharply with the $50,000 in damages currently sought in the complaint. Casey's legal team argues that this prior demand demonstrates a motive for extortion rather than a genuine pursuit of justice. They state that Mr. Casey will not be pressured by headlines and will not stand by while his name and reputation are attacked.

Looking ahead, the legal process will determine the viability of these long-standing allegations. Rogers stated in a Monday statement that they intend to pursue sanctions and every other available remedy against the Plaintiff and her counsel. They argue that the claims have no basis in fact and should be dismissed. Casey's team also expressed respect for genuine survivors of abuse, contrasting them with what they view as baseless claims that diminish the cause of actual victims. The case is now proceeding in federal court, where both sides will present their evidence.