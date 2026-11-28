Indonesia's JAFF Market opened its third edition with a call to judge growth by quality, adding a producers exchange and its first overseas IP.

Jason Iskandar’s ‘First Breath After Coma’ Revisits Lunar New Year’s Public Return to Indonesia After a Three-Decade Ban, First Looks Unveiled , which organizers bill as Indonesia’s biggest film market, opened its third edition at the Jogja Expo Center in Yogyakarta with market director.

Gozali said the first edition was conceived as an experiment.

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“It is actually a question that we threw into the Indonesian ecosystem whether or not we truly need a film market. And the response was definitely overwhelming,” she said.