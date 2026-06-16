Jaeger-LeCoultre and Marc Newson Introduce Atmos Clocks Trilogy

Jaeger-LeCoultre and Marc Newson have introduced a new line of Atmos clocks, closing a three-year arc that revisits the creative restlessness of the '60s and '70s. The collection takes inspiration from Piaget's timepieces, known for their ultra-thin movements and colorful dials. The new collection features a range of gemstone and hardstone pieces, including a Blue Illusions necklace and Flamboyant Links sautoir watch.

Jaeger-LeCoultre and Marc Newson Just Dropped a New Line of Atmos Clocks trilogy. It follows Essence of Extraleganza, released for the Maison’s 150th anniversary in 2024, and last year’s Shapes of Extraleganza.

It closes a three-year arc the house has used to revisit the creative restlessness of the ’60s and ’70s—a golden era for the brand. In a twist, this year’s collection of gems took inspiration from Piaget’s timepieces. Introduced in 1957, the ultra-thin 9P calibre was known for its svelte figure—its slim movement freed up room on the dial, and the Maison began setting those dials with hardstone and gems across a wide spectrum of colors.

“Color plays an integral role in Piaget’s history and heritage,” says artistic director Stéphanie Sivrière. “Now, with Colors of Extraleganza, we’ve explored a new aspect of color that resonates perfectly with Piaget’s aesthetic codes: extravagance and elegance. ”Sivrière’s interest, she says, lies less in the individual stones than in their chromatic power when they play together in various combinations.

The clearest statement of that idea is the Blue Illusions necklace, the collection’s centerpiece and the result of nearly 900 hours of craftsmanship. It sets an 8.52-carat cushion-cut Madagascan sapphire against the lagoon green of a 3.30-carat Paraíba tourmaline, with a one-of-a-kind 13.98-carat black opal supplying the blue-and-green flash that ties the two together. Custom-cut sapphires and baguette tourmalines ensconce the pendant in a geometric pattern engineered to scatter light across the neckline.

The necklace is joined by two rings—one of which is built around a silky Sri Lankan sapphire of nearly five carats—and two pairs of earrings to complete a set. For watch collectors, the more pointed reference is Flamboyant Links, which revives the sautoir watch Piaget first showed in 1969 as part of its 21st Century Collection.

Here, rose-gold links are ringed with tiger’s eye chosen for the strength of its striations—the first time since the 1970s that the Maison has paired gold links with an ornamental stone. The sautoir carries a 4.13-carat Mandarin garnet and converts to a choker or a wristwatch; a companion ring centers on a 6.42-carat cushion-cut Mandarin garnet, with earrings set with a matched pair of 3.04-carat garnets.

Another standout is the Gold Swirl, a contemporary take on the curves of 1970s design as its starting point. Its cuff interlaces rose gold with blue-green baguette-cut tourmalines, while its necklace borrows rose-gold fluting—a detail from watchmaking—and applies it to its High Jewelry for the first time. The necklace is punctuated by orange fire-opal cabochons and indicolite tourmalines, concealing a diamond-pavé dial at the center.

All 65 pieces were made at Piaget’s Ateliers de l’Extraordinaire, and several of the headliners, Blue Illusions among them, are one-of-a-kind. Taylor Stoddard is a freelance journalist covering the intersections of luxury and culture from haute horology to hidden-gem hotels, and celebrity interviews on the passions that define them…Louis Vuitton’s Striking New Necklace Is Adorned With 21 Mozambique Rubies





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