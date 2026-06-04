Jaecoo Cars Destroyed in Fire at Southampton Docks Ahead of New Chinese EV Battery Safety Rules

A fire at Southampton docks on Wednesday morning destroyed 33 Chinese Jaecoo cars, many of them £27,500 E5 electric SUVs. The incident occurred less than a month before China introduces strict new battery safety standards to reduce risks of fire and explosions in the fast-growing sector.

A fire at Southampton docks on Wednesday morning that destroyed 33 Chinese Jaecoo cars - many of them £27,500 E5 electric SUVs - has occurred less than a month before China introduces strict new battery safety standards to reduce risks of fire and explosions in the fast-growing sector.

At the height of the incident, there were 10 fire engines, two water carriers, an aerial ladder platform and support vehicles on scene tackling the blaze, the fire service said. The Jaecoo E5 went on sale in August 2025 and is the only all-electric model that Jaecoo - the fastest-growing mainstream automotive brand in the UK - currently offers.

It remains unclear what triggered the fire, which spread to other vehicles parked in close proximity - in some cases leaving just charred remains. Jaecoo UK says the incident is under investigation. But its timing could not be worse for Chinese lawmakers ahead of a new 'no fire, no explosion' EV battery safety rules arriving on 1 July.

Despite this week's worry event, experts say EVs are incredibly safe, despite claims that they are prone to fires and therefore more dangerous than internal combustion cars. 33 Jaecoo SUVs caught fire on Wednesday at Southampton docks, adding fuel to the flames that EVs are prone to catching fire China's new battery fire rulesChina's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has issued a set of technical standards for the batteries in EVs and plug-in hybrid cars. The new safety requirements are part of a revised list of 294 national standards spanning 13 sectors for EV battery safety.

These cover everything from energy consumption to recycling and, crucially, safety. The rules set out stricter mandatory tests which will require companies to ensure their batteries won't catch fire or explode in tests with a specified time period, seeking to reduce risks for drivers, passengers and surrounding properties due to what is termed 'thermal runaway', the most common cause of battery-related fire. It also adds new tests relating to crash impacts and tolerance of fast charging.

Seven government departments signed off on the joint action plan, which has now been approved, published and will take effect in a month's time. China's new EV battery safety regulations come into effect on 1 July. Will they end EV fire myths for good? And how will they make EVs safer for British drivers?

We take a look. China's new EV battery safety regulations come into effect on 1 July. Will it end EV fire myths for good? And how will it make EVs safer for British drivers?

We take a look It remains unclear what triggered the fire on Wednesday, which spread to other vehicles that were parked in close proximity. Jaecoo UK says the incident is under investigation What do new battery standards mean for carmakers? Reports say that the Standards Technology Department at the State Administration for Market Regulation expects carmakers and battery producers to improve their cell structures and thermal management to prevent fires and other thermal incidents.

It is not yet clear how these new standards will be enforced, or what the penalties will be if an EV does still catch fire. EV batteries are already very safe, but the new rules are expected to push manufacturers to further improve design and safety systems. This will likely increase development costs, which in turn could have an impact on EV prices, as the battery is the largest cost component.

Why Chinese EV battery safety legislation matters China is the dominant force in EV battery production. Chinese producers accounted for 83 per cent of global output in 2023, compared with the EU's seven per cent, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA). China is also the world's largest EV battery exporter, with around 12 per cent of its batteries shipped overseas. Of the EU's €27billion worth of batteries imported in 2023, China accounted for 87 per cent.

In 2025, Chinese producers supplied 42 per cent of Europe's EV batteries, gaining four percentage points year-on-year and eating into South Korea's majority share of 56 per cent. The world's two largest EV battery makers are Chinese: CATL and BYD. The impact these new regulations could have on global battery safety standards is not yet known.

However, if Chinese manufacturers are subject to higher safety thresholds - and supply many European marques - Europe's EVs could soon use these newly regulated, safer batteries. Other countries could also follow suit and implement similar 'no fire, no explosion' standards. Read More Are electric and hybrid cars more likely to catch fire? Here's why EV blazes are harder to put out...

How common are EV fires? The belief that EVs are prone to catching fire is one of the most common - yet inaccurate - myths surrounding electric cars.

On the contrary, data shows that electric cars are much less likely to catch fire than petrol and diesel vehicle





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