Jaecoo expands the 7 SUV lineup with the Luxury+ trim, featuring all-wheel drive, a larger 26.6kWh battery, and enhanced luxury features starting at £37,000.

Jaecoo has officially expanded its best-selling 7 SUV lineup with the introduction of the new Luxury+ specification, aiming to solidify its position as a top contender in the British automotive market. This latest model iteration, dubbed the 'Temu Range Rover' by industry observers for its aesthetic resemblance to the Range Rover Velar at a significantly lower price point, now features an all-wheel-drive option and an enhanced electric driving range. The addition of this flagship trim targets buyers seeking premium styling and advanced plug-in hybrid technology without the high costs associated with traditional luxury brands.

Technical Upgrades and Performance Specs

The Jaecoo 7 Luxury+ introduces substantial mechanical improvements over previous iterations, most notably a larger 26.6kWh battery pack that replaces the 18.4kWh unit found in earlier models. This battery upgrade significantly boosts the electric-only driving range, providing an additional 23 miles of zero-emission driving and bringing the total claimed EV range to as much as 79 miles for front-wheel-drive variants. This range is sufficient for approximately four days of commuting for the average driver, effectively reducing the need to activate the petrol engine for short trips.

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For the first time, the Jaecoo 7 offers an all-wheel-drive configuration, powered by a combined output of 349bhp and 490Nm of torque. This represents a significant power increase from the 201bhp and 365Nm produced by the standard front-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid. The enhanced powertrain reduces the 0-62mph acceleration time from 7.8 seconds to an impressive 5.9 seconds, matching the performance figures of a Series 1 Lotus Elise. However, buyers opting for the all-wheel-drive model should note a slight reduction in electric range to 70 miles, which is nine miles less than the front-wheel-drive counterpart.

Pricing, Tax Benefits, and Charging Capabilities

Pricing for the new Jaecoo 7 Luxury+ begins at £37,000 for the front-wheel-drive version, with the all-wheel-drive model available for an additional £1,500, bringing the total cost to £38,500. Despite the added performance and equipment, both variants remain classified in a lower benefit-in-kind (BIK) tax band compared to the previous standard plug-in hybrid. This tax efficiency makes the vehicle particularly attractive to company car drivers and fleet operators looking to minimize tax liabilities while accessing a high-specification SUV.

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Charging infrastructure compatibility has also been improved, with both the front-wheel and all-wheel-drive versions capable of DC fast-charging at up to 65kW. This technology allows the battery to recharge from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in as little as 15 minutes. For long-distance travelers, the front-wheel-drive model boasts a combined range of 769 miles with a full tank of unleaded fuel and a fully charged battery, equating to a journey from Oxford to Edinburgh and back with nearly 30 miles of reserve capacity remaining.

Interior Refinements and User Experience

Inside the cabin, Jaecoo has implemented several changes to enhance the perceived quality and ease of use for drivers. The manufacturer has fitted more tactile and premium-feel door handles to elevate the luxury impression. Additionally, the interior features dedicated physical buttons for adjusting the wing mirrors, eliminating the need to navigate through the large infotainment screen for this common adjustment. This change addresses consumer feedback regarding the complexity of digital controls for basic functions.

Another significant interior addition is a single-tap switch designed to deactivate the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), specifically targeting the speed limit warning alerts that many drivers find intrusive. Previously, disabling these warnings required navigating through multiple submenus at the start of every journey. The new single-press solution allows drivers to customize their preferred ADAS settings instantly, improving the daily driving experience and reducing potential annoyance from auditory alerts.

Market Position and Sales Trajectory

The launch of the Jaecoo 7 Luxury+ comes as the Chinese manufacturer celebrates record-breaking sales performance in the United Kingdom. The model has topped the monthly new car registration charts three times in 2026, including two consecutive months ending in October. In October alone, the Jaecoo 7 delivered 3,412 units, edging out the Ford Puma by just 43 registrations. This momentum has narrowed the gap between the two best-selling models to a mere 3,410 units as the year approaches its conclusion.

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With over 43,000 orders amassed to date, the Jaecoo 7 stands as the second best-selling new model in Britain for 2026. UK deliveries for the new Luxury+ specification are scheduled to commence in January, arriving just in time for the new year but missing the window to influence the final annual sales rankings for 2026. Nevertheless, the enhanced feature set and competitive pricing position the brand to potentially overtake the Ford Puma and claim the title of the nation's best-selling car of 2026 in the coming months.