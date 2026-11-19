Jaecoo introduces the 7 Luxury+ variant with all-wheel drive, expanded EV range, and enhanced luxury features. The new model aims to overtake the Ford Puma in UK sales rankings.

Jaecoo has officially expanded the lineup of its best-selling 7 SUV by introducing the new Luxury+ specification, a strategic move designed to consolidate its position in the highly competitive British automotive market. This latest iteration features significant mechanical upgrades, including an all-wheel-drive system, a larger battery pack, and premium interior additions, all while maintaining a price point that undercuts major luxury rivals.

Jaecoo 7 Luxury+ Technical Specifications

The new Jaecoo 7 Luxury+ flagship model introduces a substantially upgraded 26.6kWh battery pack, replacing the previous 18.4kWh unit. This enhancement delivers an additional 23 miles of electric-only driving capability, bringing the total claimed electric range to 79 miles for front-wheel-drive models. This range is sufficient to cover the average British daily commute for nearly four days without engaging the petrol engine. For drivers requiring greater traction and performance, the variant is available with all-wheel drive for the first time, offering a combined power output of 349bhp and 490Nm of torque.

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Performance Enhancements and Pricing Structure

The all-wheel-drive configuration significantly improves acceleration, reducing the zero-to-sixty-miles-per-hour sprint time from 7.8 seconds to 5.9 seconds. This performance metric matches the acceleration capabilities of a Series 1 Lotus Elise, providing a sportier driving experience while maintaining efficiency. However, the added weight and complexity of the all-wheel-drive system result in a slightly reduced electric range of 70 miles. The front-wheel-drive Luxury+ model starts at £37,000, while the all-wheel-drive version is priced at £38,500. Both models benefit from a lower Benefit-in-Kind tax band compared to the previous plug-in hybrid generation, making them highly attractive to corporate fleet operators and company car drivers seeking tax efficiency.

Interior Upgrades and Driver Convenience Features

Jaecoo has refined the interior cabin of the 7 Luxury+ to emphasize tactile luxury and user convenience. The exterior now features smarter 19-inch alloy wheels, while the interior adds heated rear seats alongside the standard heated front seats. The door handles have been redesigned to offer a more premium feel. Inside, the manufacturer has simplified the interface by introducing dedicated physical buttons for wing mirror adjustments, removing the need for drivers to navigate complex infotainment menus. A notable addition is a single-press switch that allows owners to disable Advanced Driver Assistance System warnings, specifically the speed limit alerts, with one action at the start of every journey, addressing a common complaint among current owners regarding intrusive audio cues.

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Sales Performance and Market Competition in Britain

The Jaecoo 7 has emerged as a surprise success story in 2026, accumulating nearly 43,000 orders and securing the position of the second best-selling new car model in Britain. Often referred to as the 'Temu Range Rover' due to its visual similarities to the Range Rover Velar, the SUV has topped the monthly new car registration charts three times this year. In October alone, the brand recorded 3,412 registrations, edging out the Ford Puma by just 43 units. Despite this momentum, the Ford Puma retains an annual lead with a margin of 3,410 units. With only two months remaining in 2026, Jaecoo aims to close this gap and potentially claim the top spot in the annual sales standings.

Charging Capabilities and Delivery Timeline

Both the front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive Luxury+ variants support DC fast charging at up to 65kW. This capability enables a state of charge increase from 30 percent to 80 percent in as little as 15 minutes, significantly reducing downtime for long-distance travelers. The front-wheel-drive model boasts an impressive combined range of 769 miles on a full tank of unleaded petrol and a fully charged battery, a distance equivalent to driving from Oxford to Edinburgh and back with ample reserve. UK deliveries of the new Luxury+ specification are scheduled to commence in January, a timing that excludes them from the current year's sales tally but positions the brand strongly for a competitive start to the following year.