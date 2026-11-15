Jadzia and Ezri Dax Return in Magic: The Gathering Star Trek Set

Magic: The Gathering celebrates Star Trek's 60th anniversary with a new set featuring Jadzia and Ezri Dax cards, honoring the beloved Deep Space Nine characters.

Star Trek fans celebrating the franchise's 60th anniversary in 2026 have a new tribute to one of its most emotional storylines through the Magic: The Gathering Federation Fleet Commander deck and the main Star Trek set. The release introduces two specific cards, Ezri Dax, Newly Joined, and Jadzia Dax, Living Legacy, which directly reference the unique biological mechanism that allowed the character of Dax to survive the death of one host in favor of another.

Jadzia and Ezri Dax Cards Mechanic Details

Jadzia Dax, portrayed by Terry Farrell, was a central figure in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, serving as the show's brilliant and witty science officer. Her death at the hands of Gul Dukat in the Season 6 finale devastated viewers and left her husband, Worf, heartbroken. The Magic: The Gathering cards cleverly adapt the Trill species' biology to reflect this narrative. Jadzia's card features the ability Transfer Symbiont, which allows players to discard her to strengthen another creature by placing two +1/+1 counters on it, symbolizing the transfer of her essence.

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Her official replacement, Ezri Dax, played by Nicole de Boer, enters the battlefield as a copy of another creature that died that turn while retaining her own name and Trill identity. This mechanic mirrors how Ezri Tigan received the sentient symbiont known as Dax, which carried memories and experiences from previous hosts. The cards effectively translate this complex sci-fi concept into gameplay, allowing the legacy of Jadzia to continue through a new host without erasing her original identity.

Nine-Card Deep Space Nine Scene Tribute

Jadzia Dax appears not just on a single card but in an impressive nine-card Deep Space Nine scene titled Deep Space Find within the main Star Trek set. This extensive inclusion highlights the significance of the character and her era within the larger franchise history. The Federation Fleet Commander deck features Ezri, ensuring that both the original character and her successor are represented in the new release.

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The Magic: The Gathering x Star Trek crossover officially launched worldwide on November 13, 2026, following pre-release events earlier in the month. This ambitious release celebrates 60 years of Star Trek, featuring hundreds of cards that span virtually every era of the franchise. The set includes four Commander decks, collectible scene cards, and ultra-rare cards signed by legendary actors from the series.

Reception and Impact on Collectors

Reception among longtime Magic: The Gathering players has been somewhat mixed, with some critics pointing out issues with the artwork, repeat characters, and the reliance on crossover sets. However, for dedicated Star Trek collectors and fans who grew up watching the show in the 1990s, the return of Jadzia and Ezri offers a significant point of interest. The release serves as a poignant reminder of one of the most heartbreaking departures in television history.

Whether players are primarily focused on the card game mechanics or are lifelong Trekkies seeking to celebrate the franchise's anniversary, the inclusion of these characters provides a meaningful way to engage with the Star Trek legacy. The cards stand as a testament to the enduring appeal of Deep Space Nine and its diverse ensemble cast.