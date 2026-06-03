Jaden Smith’s Debut Christian Louboutin Men’s Campaign Takes Us to a French Chateau

Jaden Smith first men’s collection for Christian Louboutin is getting the cinematic treatment for its debut campaign, set in a 17th-century chateau.

Set in a 17th-century château in the French countryside not far from Paris, Smith’s inaugural offering for the luxury house is seen in the campaign through the lens of different generations living together within the same universe.

Blending aristocratic grandeur with youthful energy, the imagery aims to celebrate individuality rather than uniformity, the company noted. , this location becomes an “emotional landscape” where weathered textures, antique details, geometric gardens, and raw architectural elements converge. Rather than concealing irregularity, the campaign embraces it as part of its vision of modern luxury, in a timeless fusion between then and now, Louboutin noted.

At the center of the campaign is the idea of the complete silhouette, where accessories exist in constant dialogue to create a wardrobe that feels instinctive, sensual, and unapologetically expressive. Imagined through a multigenerational lens, the collection offers an amplitude of points of view, inspirations and ideas.

Collection highlights include the Molten Trapman boot, engineered to appear dripping in glossy molten paint; the Trapman TCT 2, reimagined in new variations that merge Maison heritage with 1990s hip-hop influences; the Asclepius Sling, a sling-back interpretation of the sculptural Asclepius line; Dots, a modern loafer punctuated with laser-cut openings; the return of the Corteo evening shoe; and the Tactical Skate low-top, a streetwear-inspired sneaker defined by clean lines and an expanded color palette. The collection also introduces a comprehensive range of bags, small leather goods, jewelry, eyewear, and accessories, including the new Tactical Multi-Pocket tote and Tactical Harness, designed to complete a head-to-toe silhouette.that Mr. Louboutin was his “main inspiration.

“I really just want to learn from him and take the past of Christian Louboutin to create the future of what Louboutin could be. His brand is really about handmade leather craftsmanship, and I wanted to honor that. ” The fall/winter 2026 collection is now available in stores worldwide. To celebrate the launch, Smith will join a series of exclusive international events throughout June in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Paris and London.

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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