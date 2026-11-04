Jade Thirlwall Makes History as Little Mix Soloist With Chart Entry

Jade Thirlwall debuts at No. 70 on the Billboard Hot 100 with Angel of My Dreams, marking the first chart entry for a Little Mix member as a solo artist.

Jade Thirlwall has achieved a historic milestone in her solo music career by debuting on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Her single Angel of My Dreams entered at No. 70 on the chart dated Nov. 7, securing the first chart appearance for any member of the British pop group Little Mix as a solo artist. This achievement marks a significant shift in the music landscape for the former group members, who previously only charted collectively.

Streaming Surge Drives Chart Debut

The track's position on the national charts was established almost entirely through digital consumption metrics. According to data from Luminate, the song generated 3.8 million official U.S. streams during the Oct. 23-29 tracking week. This figure represented a 65 percent increase from the previous week, demonstrating the powerful impact of viral media moments on streaming numbers for established artists.

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Viral Moment Sparks Immediate Success

The primary catalyst for this sudden spike in popularity was Jade's inclusion in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. During the event, which took place on Oct. 18 in Los Angeles and was broadcast live, Kylie Jenner walked the runway to Jade's song while wearing the $50 million Fantasy Bra. This high-profile moment quickly went viral across various social media platforms, driving immediate listener interest.

Although Jade did not perform the song live at the event, the synchronization had an immediate and measurable effect on consumption. The song recorded 18,000 official U.S. streams on the day of the show. The following day, those numbers vaulted by 1,434 percent to exceed 284,000 streams, illustrating the rapid conversion of viral attention into chartable metric data.

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Historical Context for the Band

Jade previously charted three songs on the Hot 100 as a member of Little Mix during the group's active years. Those tracks were Wings, which peaked at No. 79 in 2013, Black Magic at No. 67 in 2015, and Shout Out to My Ex at No. 69 in 2016. The quartet originally appeared on the U.S. Pop Airplay chart in March 2013 when Wings debuted at No. 40. The group became the first act to win The X Factor UK in 2011.

Back in the United Kingdom, Little Mix was a much larger commercial force. Between 2011 and 2021, the group charted 25 songs on the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart. They achieved five No. 1 hits in that region, including Cannonball, Sweet Melody, and Heartbreak Anthem, the latter of which reached No. 1 on the Dance Airplay chart in 2021 with Galantis and David Guetta.

Future Solo Career Trajectory

Jade's solo journey began after Little Mix went on hiatus in 2022, following Jesy Nelson's departure in December 2020. Angel of My Dreams was released via RCA Records in July 2024 as her first solo release. It initially debuted and peaked at No. 175 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart that August. Her subsequent efforts include a second solo album released in September 2025, which reached No. 6 on Top Dance Albums and No. 24 on Top Album Sales.