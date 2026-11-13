Jade Thirlwall Leads British Arrivals at GQ Men of the Year Party After Viral Success

Jade Thirlwall attends the GQ Men of the Year party in Los Angeles, capitalizing on the massive viral surge of Angel of My Dreams following the Victoria's Secret fashion show.

Jade Thirlwall graced the red carpet at the GQ Men Of The Year party in Los Angeles on Thursday night, marking a significant moment in her rapidly accelerating career. The Little Mix alumna led the wave of British celebrities arriving at the exclusive Chateau Marmont venue, mingling with Hollywood's most prominent figures. Her appearance comes at the peak of her US breakthrough, fueled by an unprecedented viral moment involving the Victoria's Secret fashion show.

Viral Momentum From Victoria's Secret Runway

Thirlwall, aged 33, has successfully capitalized on the massive exposure her track Angel Of My Dreams received just one month ago. The song experienced a global streaming explosion after model Kylie Jenner walked the Victoria's Secret runway wearing the sought-after Fantasy bra, valued at $50 million, while featuring the track. The clip spread rapidly across social media platforms, with thousands of fans recreating the runway walk on TikTok. This grassroots movement drove a staggering 4,300 per cent increase in global streams for the song on Spotify and a 760 per cent surge in overall streams for the artist JADE.

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Star-Studded Attendees and Fashion Highlights

The evening hosted a constellation of A-list talent, with actors Andrew Garfield, Matt Damon, and comedian Chris Rock serving as the primary hosts and GQ cover stars. Amelia Dimoldenberg, aged 32, also commanded attention, arriving to celebrate the release of her final episodes of Chicken Shop Date. The actress dazzled in a sparkling, strapless black gown with a plunging neckline, joining other stars like Cara Delevingne, aged 34, who opted for a chic oversized black suit with loose waves. Other notable arrivals included Ice Spice in a lime green dress, Tinashe in a daring Mowalola creation, and the Willis family, featuring Scout, Rumer, and Tallulah Willis.

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Thirlwall Reflects on Two-Year Journey and Gratitude

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Thirlwall expressed that the sudden resurgence of her release has yet to fully sink in, despite her belief that the song deserved widespread acclaim from its initial launch. The track was originally released in July 2024, nearly two years prior to this current explosion in popularity. She noted that while she felt at peace with the critical reception and respect the song garnered initially, the current scale of success is overwhelming. Thirlwall revealed she has already reached out to Kylie Jenner and the Victoria's Secret team to offer her thanks, promising to send a gift to express her gratitude for the platform.

Current Activities and Future Promotional Plans

Thirlwall is currently balancing the intense demands of promoting a single released two years ago with the creation of new material. She recently shared humorous content on TikTok, including a video wearing a Newcastle football shirt where she joked about being the Angel Of The North. Another chaotic clip showed her feigning panic over the busy schedule required to promote the track following its placement in the VS fashion show. Despite the whirlwind, she remains focused on giving the song its well-deserved moment while simultaneously writing new music for her future projects.