Jadakiss Speaks On Being Pulled Back Into The Game Despite Retirement Efforts

The legendary rapper reflects on his decision to leave the music industry and getting pulled back in. Jadakiss shared his experiences with producers who only request his collaborations for the sake of personal gain.

Jadakiss claimed he was asked to return to the music industry despite his efforts to retire. The rapper appeared on the 'Joe and Jada live podcast' where he discussed the topic of being pulled back into the game he tried to leave.

He stated that some individuals request his collaboration because they wish to be associated with him due to his respected status. He also shared a personal experience where he collaborated with Benny the Butcher and The-Dream, and as the better verse was included in the record, he was deliberately excluded from future collaborations with Benny. He added that he had offered Benny an opportunity to collaborate again but had been ignored.

Jadakiss questioned those individuals who wish to be considered among the top five by releasing tracks with him in an attempt to boost their respective rankings. He emphasized that he will continue to make music that exceeds the expectations of those around him, regardless of the stakes





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Jadakiss Joe And Jada Live Podcast Retirement Music Industry

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