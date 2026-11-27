Jada Pinkett Smith posts festive Thanksgiving photos from her Calabasas home, days after a barn fire at her property. Details on the incident and family gathering included.

Jada Pinkett Smith shared a glimpse into her family's Thanksgiving preparations at their California residence, posting images of decorated dining tables and autumnal decorations. This festive update follows a recent incident where a fire damaged a barn structure on the family's Calabasas property in late November.

Thanksgiving Decor Amidst Recovery

The actress posted a photograph on Instagram showing several dining tables adorned for the holiday, surrounded by seasonal touches. She described the setting as the family abode and included a heartfelt message thanking the Great Supreme for blessings and miracles. Pinkett Smith also wished her followers and their loved ones a holiday filled with grace and happiness, highlighting her focus on gratitude during this time of year.

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Details of the Calabasas Barn Incident

The festive post comes shortly after security alerted deputies at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station about a blaze on the property on November 23. Officials identified the damaged structure as a barn measuring 20 by 40 feet. Investigators determined that an accident sparked the fire, and no injuries were reported among the family members present.

Family Gatherings and Recent Activities

The family had gathered for quality time just two days prior to the fire, on November 21. Will and Jada Smith, who is 55 years old, traveled to Soho House's Little Beach House in Malibu along with their children, Jaden, 28, and Willow, 26. Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Jada's mother, and Caroline Bright, Will's mother, were also in attendance for the trip.

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Couple Dynamics and Public Appearances

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have presented a united front in recent years, including a June 2026 appearance at Paris Fashion Week to support Jaden. A source told PEOPLE that their focus has shifted toward family, noting that loved ones and shared moments rank as the most important things to both of them. This unity follows earlier reports that the couple had maintained separate homes since 2016, though insiders later confirmed that Jada moved back in with her husband.

Ongoing Commitment to Family Support

The return to living together reflects the couple's stated commitment to supporting each other during their lives. As they navigate personal and professional updates, the Pinkett Smith family continues to prioritize their bond and shared experiences. The Thanksgiving preparations serve as a testament to their resilience and dedication to creating meaningful moments despite unexpected challenges like the recent barn fire.