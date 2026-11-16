Jacqueline Lentzou Wins Golden Alexander at Thessaloniki Film Festival

Director Jacqueline Lentzou captures the Best Feature Film Award Golden Alexander at the Thessaloniki International Film Festival with her debut movie. The film won the 10,000-euro cash prize.

Director Jacqueline Lentzou secured the prestigious Best Feature Film Award Golden Alexander at the recent Thessaloniki International Film Festival. Her debut feature film received the top honor from the official competition jury. The winning title is accompanied by a 10,000-euro cash prize for the production team. This recognition marks a significant breakthrough for the director in the international cinema circuit.

Audacious Debut Film Triumphs

The official jury for this year's competition in Thessaloniki was led by Achilleas Kyriakidis, Jack Tarling, and Gaia Furrer. They unanimously described Lentzou's film as audacious and profoundly moving. The jury statement highlighted how she weaves together the everyday and the cosmic with great freedom. This cinematic approach creates a unique language that restores all the possibilities of a life cut short. It also gives form to the bonds that endure beyond death. The reasoning emphasized the tenderness with which it portrays adolescence, its turmoil, and its longing to be seen and loved. Gaia Furrer presented the award to Jacqueline Lentzou as she took the stage to accept the honor.

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Jury Composition And Evaluation Criteria

The evaluation of the film focused on its ability to capture the specific emotions of youth. The jury noted that the film follows Jo, who is wild, melancholic, and only 15 years old. She is also too shy to listen to the music she truly loves. The narrative shifts when her classmate Phaedra performs an ethereal song that makes Jo's heart skip a beat. Between one breath and the next, Jo writes a poem and cuts a rose as an apology for her moody mother. The details of last night's dream slip from her mind. A day of changes ensues that alters her perspective entirely. The jury praised the understated naturalism and emotional depth of Evita Andriopoulou's performance as Jo. She captivated the judges with an intimate and unexpected journey that lingers with the viewer long after the lights come up.

Supporting Awards And Sponsorships

TELEKOM, the Festival Major Sponsor, supports the Best Director Award Silver Alexander with a cash prize of 5,000 euros. The award was bestowed to Pauline Julier for her distinct visual style. The jury cited the power of its cinematic vision and painterly landscapes. These elements transform a journey into the past into a visceral experience. The images reveal the violence of power and the inequalities of the present. Another significant honor went to Caique Copque and Italo Martins for their performances. The jury rewarded them for the intensity and sensitivity of their acting. They displayed extraordinary on-screen chemistry through their looks, gestures, and physical presence. Their work made danger, desire, strength, and vulnerability palpable to the audience.

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Other Recognitions In Thessaloniki

Arisa Sasaki received recognition for her performance in a separate category. The jury noted that between the weightlessness of water and the weight of growing up, she moved them with quiet intensity. She captures both the fragility and determination of a young woman finding her own voice. This occurs in an environment that seems almost not of this world. Konstantina Kotzamani also received acclaim for her exceptional use of production design, costume, cinematography, sound design, and music. These technical elements transport viewers into a mesmerizing, dark fantasy world. The distinction was presented by Achilleas Kyriakidis to Evita Andriopoulou. This exploration of a controversial way of life features transcendental elements that take the viewer beyond daily life.

Meet The Neighbors+ Competition Results

The Meet the Neighbors+ competition section includes debut or sophomore films from the 36 countries of Southeastern Europe, the Mediterranean, and the Middle East. This year, the Municipality of Thessaloniki supported this section with the new Municipality of Thessaloniki Best Screenplay Award. The prize is accompanied by a 5,000-euro cash prize. The jury members for this category were Sofia Exarchou, Anne Østerud, and Cristina Cassano. They presented the awards for the Best Feature Film Award Golden Alexander Michel Demopoulos. This award was bestowed to a film set in Pristina in the late 1990s. Blerta Basholli keeps the camera close to a thirteen-year-old girl searching for her place in a changing world. The film addresses the shadow of war growing closer while telling a coming-of-age story with restraint, honesty, and deep humanity. It is a film about growing up while everything is breaking apart.