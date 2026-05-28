Jacqueline Jossa Returns to Instagram Amid Estranged Husband Dan Osborne's Alleged Miami Romance

EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa has reappeared on Instagram following reports of a confrontation with her estranged husband Dan Osborne over his alleged holiday romance with Brazilian model Etila Santiago. In a subtle post, she emphasized self-care and "feeling like me again" as their nine-year marriage ended in March.

Jacqueline Jossa , the EastEnders actress, has made her first return to Instagram since reports surfaced that she confronted her estranged husband, Dan Osborne , regarding his alleged holiday romance with Brazilian bikini model Etila Santiago .

The 33-year-old actress and the 34-year-old TOWIE star ended their nine-year marriage in March, a relationship often troubled by accusations of infidelity against Dan. They share two daughters, Ella, 11, and Mia, seven. On Tuesday, Jacqueline posted a promotional video showing herself giving her hair a glow-up. While she did not explicitly mention her ex-husband, her caption subtly referenced her personal struggles, stating she needed to feel like herself again amidst marital difficulties.

The video featured her daughter Mia and showed Jacqueline without makeup, explaining how her hair was left in bits after a 5k run in hot weather and her plan to use various hair care products. After using Give Me products and applying makeup, she appeared radiant, beaming at the camera. She commented, "I feel so much better now, I'm all fresh and ready to go out. Isn't it crazy what a little bit of me time can do?

" and captioned the post, "Well I definitely needed that!... Feeling like me again.

" This post follows a reported confrontation between Jacqueline and Dan. According to sources, Dan had begun chatting with Etila on Instagram prior to his Miami trip, bonding over a shared interest in fitness. They met up several times during his vacation and spent considerable time together. Friends of Jacqueline noticed their similar sunset photos on Instagram and alerted her.

After Dan returned to the UK, she confronted him about the relationship. A source stated, "It's obviously very sensitive as they are co-parenting, but Dan is a single man now. Jac is upset as she still feels there's a chance her and Dan could rekindle.

" Etila is a fitness and bikini model whose Instagram profile says, "I help women build lean, athletic bodies with elite-level coaching. " Representatives for Dan, Jacqueline, and Etila have been contacted for comment. The breakup, according to the Daily Mail, occurred quietly months ago. Dan admitted that after years of trying to repair damage from his past infidelities, he "couldn't do it anymore.

" Both have been seen without their wedding rings recently. Dan was photographed crying in his car in March, seemingly overwhelmed by the split. Insiders claim Dan, while acknowledging past wrongdoings, has changed and turned away from his party-boy lifestyle of his twenties. Jacqueline's return to social media signals her attempt to move forward, focusing on self-care and co-parenting despite the emotional turmoil





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Jacqueline Jossa Dan Osborne Etila Santiago Eastenders TOWIE Marriage Split Instagram Miami Romance Co-Parenting Self-Care

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