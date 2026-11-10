WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Daniel Jacobsen scored 20 points and Purdue beat Illinois State 76-59 on Monday night for the Boilermakers first win of the season. Purdue (1-2) lost its season opener to then-No. 15 Gonzaga, 78-72 in Las Vegas, and its home-opener 83-80 on a buzzer-beater in double overtime to Valparaiso.

Jacobsen scores 20 points and Purdue gets first win of the season, 76-59 over Illinois State Purdue head coach Matt Painter watches against the Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 14, 2025.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Daniel Jacobsen scored 20 points and Purdue beat Illinois State 76-59 on Monday night for the Boilermakers first win of the season. Purdue lost its season opener to then-No. 15 Gonzaga, 78-72 in Las Vegas, and its home-opener 83-80 on a buzzer-beater in double overtime to Valparaiso. The Boilermakers never trailed against Illinois State, shooting 56.5% from the floor and 8 of 19 from long range.

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They entered shooting 10 of 49 from distance. Antione West Jr. added 17 points for Purdue. Jack Benter scored 14 points and C.J. Cox chipped in with 10.

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Johnny Kinziger and Noah Cleveland scored 12 points apiece for Illinois State . Malik Messina-Moore added 11 points and Demarion Burch had 10. West’s 3-pointer ended the first half and gave Purdue a 36-28 halftime lead. Jacobsen scored 10 first-half points for the Boilermakers.

Cleveland’s two free throws cut the Cardinals’ deficit to 50-48 with 8:55 remaining. Purdue answered with a 17-0 run to pull away. WRTV.com Trending Stories