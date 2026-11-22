The start to the 2026-27 season is starting to mirror last year. Nebraska has beat up on some lower-level competition and beaten some high-major opponents. Last

Cale Jacobsen drives to the basket against Butler. His game-winner in the final seconds kept the Big Red undefeated. | Nebraska AthleticsNebraska has beat up on some lower-level competition and beaten some high-major opponents.

Last year, Jamarques Lawrence nailed a buzzer-beater to beat Illinois. On Sunday, it was Cale Jacobsen who did so against Butler. With five seconds left in the game at Credit Union 1 Arena, Jacobsen initiated the offense by dribbling to the left. Nobody emerged open, so he turned over his right shoulder at the block and kissed the shot off the glass, leaving 0.4 on the clock and Butler to miss a full-court shot.

Also read Pranysqa Mishra Receives Golden Buzzer on America's Got Talent Season 19

Nebraska is now 2-0 against the Big East this season. The Huskers beat Providence earlier this month. They'll take on Creighton in Omaha on Dec. 5. NU's winning streak against non-Big Ten opponents is now up to 30 games.

This includes the entire non-conference last year, two games in the NCAA Tournament, the College Basketball Crown, and much of the non-con in 2024-25. The last loss came against St. Mary's in Sioux Falls on Nov. 17, 2024, 735 days ago. Butler opened the game on fire, making a trio of three-pointers to build a 9-3 lead.

Advertisement

The Bulldogs would shoot 40% from deep in the first 20 minutes, with two players accounting for all eight makes from beyond the arc. That helped the home side in the neutral-site game hold a 38-33 advantage at the break. But Nebraska had an emphasis on getting the ball to the paint, particularly with the bigs, to open the second half. Boden Kapke scored in the paint, followed by a dunk and a layup from Braden Frager.

The game stayed in the single digits for a difference the rest of the way, with Nebraska going up by as many as six points and Butler fighting back to lead by as many as seven points. Both sides, every time, punching right back. The biggest punch for the Bulldogs came during an 8-0 run with under six minutes to play.

A three-pointer at the end of the shot clock was allowed to stand, depsite video evidence that the ball had not left the shooter's hand in time. They added another three-pointer 30 seconds later. Frager answered with a pair of triples himself. After the teams traded layups, the final minute was set to become a classic.

Butler called a timeout with 38.0 left in the game and seven seconds left on the play clock. The resulting shot was a contested three-pointer from the wing that brushed the rim, falling into the sure hands of Pryce Sandfort. He gave the ball to Jacobsen, who dribbled into the frontcourt for Fred Hoiberg to use a timeout with 23.5 seconds to go. The Huskers were led by the 17 points from both Frager and Damon Wilkinson.

Advertisement

Jacob Lanier provided a boost off the bench with his 15 points, while Sandfort added 14 points. Butler's three-point shooting dipped in the second half, but the offensive rebounding and second chance points kept them in the game. The Bulldogs pulled down 15 offensive boards, turning those into 22 extra points. The Huskers shot 48.1% for the game, including 8-of-20 on three-pointers.

The Bulldogs made 38.7% of their shots, making 12-of-33 from deep. Nebraska returns home to host the Southern Jaguars on Wednesday. Tipoff from Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 4 p.m. CT on the Big Ten Network. Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism.

His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association.

Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.