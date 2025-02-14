Jacob Wheeler Dominates Day 1 of the Bass Pro Tour Event

Jacob Wheeler showcased his mastery on Day 1 of the Bass Pro Tour event, reeling in an impressive 80 pounds, 3 ounces of bass and leaving the competition in his wake. Wheeler's strategic approach, combined with his experience and refusal to rely solely on technology, highlighted his skills.

Some days on the water feel different. The air is thick with the scent of possibility, the kind of day where you just know something big will happen. That was one of those days. The bass were hungry, the competition was stacked, and in the middle of it all, Jacob Wheeler made it clear that this was his show. Wheeler came into the event with the confidence of a man who’s won eight Bass Pro Tour events and three Angler of the Year titles. He didn’t waste time proving why.

The Tennessee hammer went to work, hauling 26 scorable bass weighing a staggering 80 pounds, 3 ounces. The rest of the field barely had time to blink before he took over SCORETRACKER®. The closest competitor, Michael Neal, trailed by nearly 11 pounds. No one else was even within 28 pounds. \Wheeler's dominance wasn't just about brute force; it was a strategic masterclass. Instead of relying solely on high-tech gadgets, he went old school, flipping through the thick Florida reeds, one calculated pitch at a time. This wasn't some high-tech wizardry; it was instinct, experience, and a refusal to let the game be dictated by gadgets. It was the kind of statement performance that made it clear: it’s not about the tools; it’s about the angler. \It didn’t start perfectly. A long run to his first spot cost him valuable time, forcing him to wait on a lock. Dean Rojas had already stacked up a 19-pound lead when he got to where he wanted to be. But if there’s one thing Wheeler knows, it’s how to flip the script. Within 34 minutes, he put 27 pounds, 9 ounces on the board and never looked back. The biggest punch? An 8-pound, 15-ounce behemoth that sent a clear message to the rest of the field. His weapon of choice? A Rapala CrushCity Bronco Bug is a bait he helped design. It’s built for these situations with a big profile and a little extra weight, which gets the attention of those Florida giants lurking in the thickest cover. And it worked to perfection. \ LAKE APOKPA IS SHOWING SIGNS OF LIFE What’s next for this tournament? The Bass Pro Tour isn’t about getting caught up in one day’s glory. It doesn’t hand out trophies on Day 1. The wind is coming, and with it, changes to how the lake will fish. He could stay put and hammer the same spots, but he’s thinking bigger. New water, new opportunities, finding those sneaky stretches that will keep him ahead when it matters most.It’s time to adjust or be left behind for the rest of the field. Big bass are everywhere, with 42 fish over four pounds landed by midday across the board. Even Lake Apopka, once written off after a major fish kill, showed signs of vitality. If Wheeler is willing to switch things up, the rest of the fleet better be ready to do the same.





