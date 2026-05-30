Jacob Tierney Gives 'Heated Rivalry' Season 2 Update In CCA Speech

As 'Heated Rivalry' continues to collect awards for its first season, Jacob Tierney is hard at work on Season 2 of the hit show.

Emily Blunt Was “A Bit Terrified” To Use AI In Making ‘Disclosure Day’ Alien Voice, Details Creating “Really Strange Sounds” Herself Hannah Einbinder On Why The “Incredibly Heavy” Finale Of ‘Hacks’ Felt “Genuinely Real” — Plus, Easing Back Into Stand-Up: “I Feel So F*cking Lucky”During Friday’s 3rd Critics Choice Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television in Los Angeles, Tierney gave an update on the sophomore season of the Crave/HBO Max series as he accepted the Showrunner Award remotely via video.for this amazing and unexpected honor,” said Tierney in the pre-recorded acceptance speech.

“I’m so, so grateful, and I’m so sorry that I cannot be there to celebrate with all of you in person and accept this. I’m working very hard on Season 2 to get it out to people as soon as possible. I genuinely wish I could be there. I’m so moved by this.

”In his speech, Tierney went on to thank his producing partner Brendan Brady and the literary source material’s author Rachel Reid, as well as the cast and crew.

'Heated Rivalry's Jacob Tierney accepts the Showrunner Award via a pre-recorded video at the 3rd Critics Choice Celebration Of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television, while hard at work on Season 2picks back up with Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov 10 years into their relationship, which they’ve kept a secret. Ilya wants to go public, but Shane feels that they should keep it under wraps to stay at the top of his game.

Marcia Lucas Dies: ‘Star Wars’ Oscar Winner, ‘American Graffiti’ Editor Was 80Trump Fumes As Judge Orders His Name Removed From “Failing” Kennedy CenterComments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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