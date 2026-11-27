Coronation Street confirms Jacob Roberts keeps his job as Detective Kit Green after internal probe into misconduct allegations in Manchester concludes with no further action.

Coronation Street has confirmed that actor Jacob Roberts will retain his position on the long-running ITV soap opera following a comprehensive investigation into recent allegations of misconduct. The 36-year-old performer, who is widely recognized for his portrayal of the fictional detective Kit Green, avoided termination after broadcasters reviewed a video clip that surfaced earlier this month. The decision marks the conclusion of a formal review process initiated by ITV after reports of an altercation involving the actor during a night out in Manchester.

The controversy originated from footage obtained by The Sun, which depicted Roberts engaging in a heated confrontation with bar staff and other individuals in a Manchester establishment. In the recording, the actor was heard shouting misogynistic insults and aggressive language at a group of men and women who attempted to restrain his entry into the venue. The video captured Roberts making derogatory remarks and using profane language while appearing to force his way past staff members, leading to immediate public scrutiny and calls for disciplinary measures.

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Investigation Results And Employment Status

ITV management conducted a thorough internal inquiry into the incident to determine the appropriate course of action regarding Roberts' continued employment on the series. A source close to the production confirmed that the matter was handled internally and that the investigation is now officially closed. Consequently, Roberts will face no further disciplinary action from the broadcaster and will continue in his role as Kit Green without interruption. The source emphasized that while the issue was addressed, the broadcaster maintains that disciplinary investigations remain confidential and will not be made public.

During the period of uncertainty, Roberts was observed maintaining a low profile while navigating the streets of Manchester. He was seen walking his dog while dressed in a black padded jacket, a black beanie hat, joggers, and white trainers. Witnesses noted that the actor appeared serious and focused, often speaking on his mobile phone while moving through the city. This period of quiet activity coincided with rumors that ITV bosses were preparing to discuss the offensive behavior with the actor as part of a formal probe.

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Public Reaction And Stakeholder Perspectives

The incident drew significant attention from both the general public and local witnesses who were present during the altercation. Greater Manchester Police confirmed that officers responded to the scene following reports of a disturbance, though no criminal charges were filed against the actor. One doorman involved in the incident spoke out to the publication, describing the behavior as unacceptable and suggesting that Roberts had abused his celebrity status. The doorman stated that he believed the actor should be sacked for his actions, noting that Roberts had claimed to be a celebrity and demanded recognition during the dispute.

The doorman clarified that while Roberts had engaged in swearing and aggressive posturing, he did not physically strike anyone during the encounter. This perspective was shared by the doorman, who indicated that it was up to the police to decide on any further action, although the broadcaster ultimately determined the employment outcome. ITV released a statement at the time confirming they were investigating the matter and would be speaking directly to Jacob Roberts. The Daily Mail approached Roberts' representatives for comment, but no official response was provided by the actor's camp regarding the specific allegations.

Character Storyline And Health Awareness Campaign

This professional development occurs against the backdrop of significant narrative changes for Roberts' character, who is currently undergoing a transformative storyline. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Kit Green was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer, a condition that is rare for men, accounting for less than one percent of all yearly breast cancer cases in the UK. To accurately portray the emotional and physical toll of the disease, Roberts shaved his head, a transformation he shared with audiences during an appearance on BBC Breakfast in September.

The storyline has been developed in partnership with major health charities, including Macmillan Cancer Support and Breast Cancer Now, to ensure authenticity in depicting the experience. Roberts discussed his preparation for the role, admitting he was previously unaware that men could be diagnosed with breast cancer before being assigned the part. He engaged in independent research to understand the condition better and prepared for the filming of these moving scenes. The actor emphasized the importance of raising awareness for male breast cancer, a topic he explored alongside James Richards, a breast cancer survivor and founder of the Moobs charity, during their media appearances.