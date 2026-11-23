Coronation Street actor Jacob Roberts faces an ITV investigation and police reports after allegedly hurling misogynistic abuse at bar staff in Manchester.

Coronation Street actor Jacob Roberts is under formal investigation by broadcaster ITV following a disturbing incident captured on video in Manchester. The 36-year-old performer, widely recognized for his role as detective Kit Green, is facing scrutiny after allegedly hurling severe misogynistic abuse at bar staff and patrons during a night out earlier this month. The controversy has prompted an immediate internal probe by the network and an official response from Greater Manchester Police regarding the disturbance.

ITV Investigation and Video Evidence

ITV has confirmed it is actively investigating the matter and stated it will be speaking directly with Jacob Roberts regarding his conduct. The broadcast giant launched this inquiry after The Sun obtained a video clip showing the actor shouting aggressively at a mixed group of men and women. The footage depicts Roberts attempting to force his way into a venue while using explicit language, including calling a woman a derogatory term and telling her to leave. An ITV spokesman addressed the situation directly, confirming that the network is reviewing the footage and will discuss the offensive behavior with the actor as part of a formal procedural review.

Also read ITV Investigates Jacob Roberts Over Misogynistic Bar Abuse in Manchester

Witness Accounts and Police Response

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that officers were dispatched to the scene after receiving a report of a disturbance. A doorman who witnessed the altercation provided a statement to law enforcement and expressed strong disapproval of the actor's behavior to the Daily Mail. The security worker stated that the conduct was unacceptable and suggested that Roberts was abusing his celebrity status. The doorman recalled the actor asking if people knew who he was, implying that his fame entitled him to special treatment. Although the staff member noted that Roberts did not physically strike him, he emphasized that the verbal abuse was entirely unjustified and called for the actor to be held accountable.

Public Appearance Amid Controversy

Amid the growing reports of the investigation, Jacob Roberts was spotted for the first time since the incident while walking his dog in Manchester. Dressed in a black padded jacket, black beanie hat, joggers, and white trainers, he bundled up against the cool weather. Observers noted that Roberts appeared serious and focused as he spoke into his phone while his dog trotted alongside him. This public sighting comes as the Daily Mail sought comment from the actor's representatives, though no official statement has been released regarding the allegations. The contrast between his current public demeanor and the aggressive behavior captured in the video has drawn significant attention from both fans and critics.

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Comeback Through Socially Relevant Storyline

This controversy emerges shortly after Roberts garnered significant attention for his portrayal of Kit Green, a character diagnosed with stage three male breast cancer. The storyline has been praised for its realistic depiction of the disease, which is rare and accounts for less than 1 per cent of all UK yearly breast cancer cases. Roberts shaved his head to authentically show the physical effects of treatment on his character, a decision he discussed during an appearance on BBC Breakfast in September. He shared that he was initially unaware men could be diagnosed with breast cancer and conducted extensive research to prepare for the role, collaborating with Macmillan Cancer Support and Breast Cancer Now.

Charity Partnership and Industry Impact

The actor's preparation for the cancer storyline involved working with James Richards, a breast cancer survivor and founder of the Moobs charity. This partnership highlighted the importance of accurate representation in media and helped educate viewers about a condition that often lacks awareness. Roberts used the platform to advocate for better understanding of male breast cancer, aligning his professional work with charitable causes. The upcoming scenes will show Kit undergoing treatment, offering a heartfelt narrative that has resonated with audiences. The investigation by ITV now stands in stark contrast to the positive public relations generated by his socially conscious acting choices, raising questions about how the network will balance disciplinary actions with its marketing of the actor's recent humanitarian efforts.