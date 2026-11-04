Jacob Morley Captured After Tennessee Prison Break

Jacob Allen Morley was apprehended in a neighboring state after escaping a Tennessee prison on October 25. Authorities confirm the convicted murderer is now in custody.

Jacob Allen Morley, a convicted murderer serving a life sentence, has been captured in another state after more than a week on the run following his escape from a Tennessee prison, authorities said.

Morley slipped past a fence at the Northwest Correctional Complex in Lake County, Tennessee, on the evening of October 25, successfully escaping the facility while still wearing his prison uniform.

Also read Escaped Tennessee inmate captured, authorities say

Prison Escape Details

On October 25, Morley escaped the Northwest Correctional Complex in Lake County. He managed to slip past the prison fence while wearing his prison uniform. The Tennessee Department of Correction confirmed the escape timing in their official statement.

Investigators traced Morley's movements to the Pilot Travel Center in Marion, Illinois. This location served as his last known spot on the morning of October 26. Law enforcement agencies coordinated across state lines to track his whereabouts during this critical period.

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Before reaching Illinois, Morley allegedly stole a truck in Tennessee. The vehicle belonged to a farming business in Lake County. He took the truck around 1 a.m. on October 26. The stolen truck was later found abandoned in Marion, Illinois, the next morning.

The Birchfield Murder Case

In 2025, Morley was convicted of charges including murder. The charges also included abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. A final charge of aggravated burglary was part of the conviction.

These charges were related to the death of 34-year-old Birchfield. Morley allegedly fatally shot Birchfield in the head. This incident occurred before the body was discovered buried beneath Morley's home. The body was found in a metal box.

Family members played a role in the initial investigation. Jessica Alba reported her 34-year-old brother as missing in February 2022. This report preceded the discovery of the body the following month.

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Reward and Investigation Efforts

As Morley remained at large for several days, the reward for information increased. The reward for information leading to his arrest increased to $17,500. Authorities urged the public to stay alert as the search widened across state lines.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued updates throughout the manhunt. They thanked the public for assistance and tips. The agency stated, "Thank you to the public for your vigilance during this investigation."

Apprehension and Next Steps

Morley was eventually apprehended after the initial reports of him being at large. His capture ended the multi-state search operation. The Tennessee Department of Correction and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed his recapture.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation stated in its update that additional details will be released as they become available. Legal proceedings related to his escape and original convictions will continue under judicial supervision. Authorities have not yet specified the exact location of his new detention beyond stating he was captured in another state.