Jacob Frey Posts About George Floyd Before Memorial Day, Faces Criticism

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey initially used Memorial Day morning to memorialize George Floyd before later posting about fallen U.S. service members after Breitbart News asked his office for comment. Frey later sought state and federal aid to help rebuild the city, with damage estimates beginning at $55 million and expected to rise. Floyd’s death also caused widespread damage in Minneapolis, with protests and looting taking place afterward. Frey had said the department needed ‘structural reforms’ and that a ‘systemic, racist system needs to be revamped,’ but he refused to support abolishing the Minneapolis Police Department. Frey’s decision to post a Floyd tribute before a Memorial Day message was criticized by some, who felt it was insensitive.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey initially used Memorial Day morning to memorialize George Floyd before later posting about fallen U.S. service members after Breitbart News asked his office for comment.

Frey later sought state and federal aid to help rebuild the city, with damage estimates beginning at $55 million and expected to rise. Floyd’s death also caused widespread damage in Minneapolis, with protests and looting taking place afterward. Frey had said the department needed ‘structural reforms’ and that a ‘systemic, racist system needs to be revamped,’ but he refused to support abolishing the Minneapolis Police Department.

Frey’s decision to post a Floyd tribute before a Memorial Day message was criticized by some, who felt it was insensitive





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Jacob Frey George Floyd Memorial Day Minneapolis Police Reforms Systemic Racism Abolishing The Minneapolis Police Department Damage Estimates Protests Looting President Donald Trump Cabinet Members

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