Jacob Fatu Dealing With an Injury Ahead Clash in Italy Main Event

Jacob Fatu is not 100 percent healthy as WWE Clash in Italy approaches. The Samoan Werewolf defeated Solo Sikoa in a Street Fight during a house show in Liverp

The Samoan Werewolf defeated Solo Sikoa in a Street Fight during a house show in Liverpool, England on Thursday night, and was seen legitimately limping around backstage after it was over.reported earlier in the day on Friday that there was some concern within WWE that Fatu may not be cleared in time to wrestle by Sunday, when he's scheduled to face Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The insiders at"Jacob Fatu was legitimately injured yesterday at WWE Liverpool during his street fight with Solo Sikoa. The injury is said to be a back injury but WWE sources say he is expected to be okay as of now.

"later corroborated the rest of Mike Johnson's report that the WWE creative team is exploring potential pivots, just in case Fatu isn't ready to compete against the Tribal Chief. Fatu and Reigns are set to wrestle in the main event of this Sunday's show, with the WWE Championship bout between Cody Rhodes and Gunther scheduled to open the show live on ESPN.

Rhea Ripley versus Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship will also take place during the first hour of the PLE on the worldwide leader. The Man has made repeated claims on social media that Ruca is not medically cleared to compete, and that she is now treating her trip to Turin as a vacation.

"I told Sol Puka she wasn’t ready to step in the ring with me and she didn’t listen!!!!! I hope she make it to Italy although she’s not medically cleared! Some people think it’s because she LOST HER MIND," Lynch wrote on her X account.

I guess I’ll start my Italy vacation early!!! A VERY reliable source says SO SAD SOL won’t show!!! Some don’t even think she’s hurt! They say she’s SCARED!!!and will be at the Premium Live Event on Sunday.

He did not say if she was expected to compete, nor did he mention any potential backup plans being in the works. We'll provide updates on both Jacob Fatu and Sol Ruca, just as soon as more information becomes available. Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI.

He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network.

With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves.

Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com





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