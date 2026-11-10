Jacob Elordi to Star in Gary Gilmore Film from Norman Mailer Book

United Artists has acquired a Gary Gilmore film starring Jacob Elordi, adapting Norman Mailer's book about the 1976 Utah murders and the execution that followed.

United Artists, the studio led by Scott Stuber, has acquired the rights to a new film about Gary Gilmore, with Jacob Elordi attached to play the convicted killer. The project is based on Norman Mailer's 1979 book, which follows Gilmore's crimes, his trial, and his fight to be executed. The rights deal marks the start of a new screen version of a case that drew intense national attention to capital punishment.

Elordi will also produce the film alongside his manager, Matt Vioral. Stuber, Nick Nesbitt, and Sherry Marsh are also attached as producers. Lawrence Schiller, who directed the 1982 television film and gathered interviews for Mailer's book, will serve as executive producer.

Also read Jacob Elordi To Star In Adaptation Of ‘The Executioner’s Song’ From United Artists

How the Gary Gilmore Case Unfolded in Utah

Gary Gilmore was convicted of killing two men, Max Jensen and Bennie Bushnell, in Utah in 1976. According to the source, the murders happened in separate incidents at gas stations where both men worked. Gilmore had been paroled earlier that year after spending years in prison.

After his conviction, Gilmore refused to pursue appeals and insisted that the state carry out his death sentence. His demand led to a series of legal battles, as courts issued stays that delayed the execution. The U.S. Supreme Court also intervened before allowing the sentence to proceed.

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On January 17, 1977, Utah executed Gilmore by firing squad. He became the first person executed in the United States after the Supreme Court allowed states to resume capital punishment in 1976. His execution also brought renewed attention to the death penalty after a four-year pause in executions.

Mailer's Book and the 1982 Television Film

Norman Mailer's book explored the murders, the legal proceedings, and the people affected by the case. The work later won the 1980 Pulitzer Prize for General Nonfiction, according to the source material.

Schiller's role links the new project directly to the earlier screen version. As the director of the 1982 television film and the person who gathered interviews for Mailer's book, he brings firsthand involvement in the source material to the new adaptation.

Elordi's Career and What Comes Next

Elordi recently earned major awards attention for playing the Creature in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein. The new Gilmore project places him in a leading dramatic role while he also takes on a producing credit alongside Vioral.

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The source does not provide a release date, production schedule, or casting details beyond Elordi's role. Readers should look to United Artists for official updates on the film's development and timeline.