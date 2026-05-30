Jacob Elordi Storms Into Favourite to Replace Daniel Craig as James Bond

Fans are more convinced than ever that Jacob Elordi is set to be announced as the new James Bond after a new cinematic Chanel ad appears to have stoked the rumours further. The Euphoria star, 28, stormed into the lead as favourite to replace Daniel Craig this year following his starring role in Wuthering Heights alongside Margot Robbie.

Fans are more convinced than ever that Jacob Elordi is set to be announced as the new James Bond . The Euphoria star, 28, stormed into the lead as favourite to replace Daniel Craig this year following his starring role in Wuthering Heights alongside Margot Robbie.

Now, a new cinematic Chanel ad appears to have stoked the rumours further, as the actor shows off his espionage skills in a clip released on Friday. The promotional video sees Jacob looking debonair in a black suit and tie as he becomes the target of a masked burglar attempting to steal the latest Chanel product.

It begins with the Hollywood star opening a safe to remove a bottle of Bleu De Chanel L'Exclusif, but it's quickly swiped by a beautiful woman in a lace mask. Jacob then proceeds to chase the thief, with the pair showing off their acrobatic skills as they play a sultry game of cat and mouse to retrieve the fragrance.

Fans are more convinced than ever that Jacob Elordi, 28, is set to be announced as the new James Bond Fans flocked online when the advert was released, with many believing it was a 'soft launch' for Jacob being announced as the new James Bond.

'I think they're preparing us for the James Bond announcement,' one person wrote. 'Nate died to be James Bond in next life is so premium,' added another, referring to the fate of Jacob's character in Euphoria. 'Does anyone think this is a sponsored push for Elordi to play cinema's most famous British secret agent? ' said a third.

'Jacob is giving Bond vibes,' someone else commented, as another added: 'Is this a spoiler of the new James Bond? ' 'Okay, he has that spy aura,' one fan noted. 'Ahh so he did get Bond. They're soft launching him as Bond, calling it now,' a viewer wrote.

It comes after punters strongly backed Jacob to become the new face of the spy franchise. Join the discussionDo YOU think Jacob Elordi will be the next James Bond? What's your view?

The Euphoria star stormed into the lead as favourite to replace Daniel Craig this year following his starring role in Wuthering Heights alongside Margot Robbie Now, a new cinematic Chanel ad appears to have stoked the rumours further, as the actor shows off his espionage skills in a clip released on Friday Read More Wuthering Heights star Jacob Elordi storms into the lead as favourite to be next James Bond The Wuthering Heights star was enjoying the successful release of Emerald Fennell's adaptation of the iconic book, in which he stars as Heathcliff, in February. And his surging popularity appeared to have impacted his odds at becoming the next James Bond.

Despite his odds for the role being at just 14/1 a week earlier, Jacob quickly became the favourite to replace Daniel Craig in the role for the next movie. After the release of Wuthering Heights, Jacob held odds of 5/4 - toppling the previous favourite, English actor Callum Turner, whose odds drifted from 7/10 to 6/4. Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Theo James rounded off the top four in the running





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