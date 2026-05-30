Jacob Elordi's Chanel Ad Sparks James Bond Speculation

A new Chanel advertisement starring Jacob Elordi has intensified fan theories that the actor is being positioned as the next James Bond, following his rise in betting odds after Wuthering Heights.

Fans are increasingly convinced that Jacob Elordi will be announced as the next James Bond , with speculation intensifying after a new cinematic Chanel advertisement. The 28-year-old Euphoria star has been a frontrunner to replace Daniel Craig since his leading role in Wuthering Heights alongside Margot Robbie.

In the Chanel ad released on Friday, Elordi portrays a debonair figure in a black suit and tie, engaging in a suspenseful chase with a masked burglar over a bottle of Bleu De Chanel L'Exclusif. The sequence, featuring acrobatic moves and a sultry cat-and-mouse dynamic, has drawn comparisons to Bond film aesthetics. Fans flooded social media, interpreting the commercial as a "soft launch" for Elordi's potential casting.

Comments such as "I think they're preparing us for the James Bond announcement" and "Jacob is giving Bond vibes" highlight the public's enthusiasm. This excitement follows significant shifts in betting odds earlier this year. After Wuthering Heights premiered in February, Elordi's odds to become Bond surged dramatically from 14/1 to 5/4, surpassing previous favourite Callum Turner. Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Theo James remain in contention, but Elordi's momentum appears strong.

The Chanel ad, though a brand promotion, has further fueled rumours about his suitability for the iconic spy role, blending style, action, and mystery in a way that echoes Bond's cinematic legacy





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jacob Elordi James Bond Chanel Ad Wuthering Heights Daniel Craig Bond Rumors Euphoria Spy Franchise Betting Odds

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jacob deGrom’s Quality Start Gives Rangers Ace Much-Needed ReboundJacob deGrom needed a game like Wednesday night, even if it ended in a no-decision and an eventual 4-3 loss to the Houston Astros.

Read more »

How Jacob Elordi fits in with Kendall Jenner’s friends as they navigate budding romanceAn insider exclusively shared new details about their romance to Page Six as things have been heating up between the actor and the reality TV star.

Read more »

Huge hint that ‘Euphoria’ star Jacob Elordi could be the next James Bond“Who will take it all?” That’s the title of a new 2 minute and 16 second film — err, Chanel ad — directed by Alfonso Cuarón and starring Jacob Elordi.

Read more »

Predictions for Clash in Italy: Will Roman Reigns or Jacob Fatu Win Tribal Combat?On the verge of being fired from WWE for his unhinged behavior, Jacob Fatu issued a challenge to Roman Reigns for Tribal Combat. It's a last-ditch effort to sec

Read more »