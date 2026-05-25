Jacob Elordi Finds the Execution of His Euphoria Character Nate Jacobs to Be a 'Cool Way to Go',

Jacob Elordi shared his thoughts on the recent TV show execution of his Euphoria character Nate Jacobs in which he died in a gruesome sequence amid a botched attempt to collect a debt he owed. Elordi stated Nate was someone who had made so many mistakes and made so many dark choices. Meanwhile, he said just before filming that he didn't feel claustrophobic filming the coffin sequence, and seriously emphasized that the snake was sluggish and little scary.

Jacob Elordi called the exruciating execution of his Euphoria character Nate Jacobs - of being buried alive and snake-bitten - a cool way to go following Sunday's broadcast of the popular HBO drama.

The character played by the Brisbane, Australia native, 28, was killed off in a gruesome sequence amid a botched attempt to collect a debt he owed. Jacobs had been in heavy debt to gangster Naz (Jack Topalian), who put him in the coffin with a breathing apparatus as a pipe.

The plan was to keep Jacobs in the coffin for a planned three-day period while his spouse Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) would try to raise the funds, but a rattlesnake made its way down the pipe and fatally bit him. Elordi said Nate was someone who had made so many mistakes and made so many dark choices. He added, it's cool to see it all come to what it's come to.

Elordi said he didn't feel claustrophobic filming the coffin sequence: It was really nice, actually - it was quite peaceful in there. The actor, who has been linked to model Kendall Jenner, said the show's creator Sam Levinson wanted to shoot it with a real snake, which complicated the already-cramped conditions. Snakes were rattling, which was really alarming when you are locked in a box, Elordi said.

Stunt staff on set stressed safety during production, the actor said, focused on providing him with a constant flow of oxygen while he spent minimal time in the coffin. Elordi said a boa constrictor was used in the sequence and was more sluggish than scary during filming.

He described the physical feeling of being in the coffin: My shoulders were touching the side and they couldn't move my arms, then they would drill the lid on it and it would get dark. The character played by the Brisbane, Australia native was killed off in a gruesome sequence amid a botched attempt to collect a debt he owed.

Elordi said he didn't feel claustrophobic filming the coffin sequence: It was really nice, actually - it was quite peaceful in there. The actor said stunt staffers stressed safety amid filming of the coffin sequence Elordi said the show's creator Sam Levinson wanted to shoot it with a real snake, which complicated the already-cramped conditions The Kissing Booth star called his exit from the series bittersweet after appearing on 23 episodes of the show's three seasons.

This show is a massive part of - not just my career - but my life, he said. It's been amazing and I'm so proud to be a part of this. The character had changed drastically throughout the course of the series, with a backstory of seeing sex tapes made by his father Cal (played by the late Eric Dane) as a child.

Nate was abusive to those around him for the first two seasons of the series, first dating Maddy (Alexa Demie) before moving on to date Sweeney's character Cassie, who he would wed. Sweeney's character Cassie seen in a still from Sunday's shock episode The character had changed drastically throughout the course of the series The third season focused on his life five years later, as he was largely subdued and resigned to a grim fate as dangerous debt accrued.

Elordi explained the nuance of portraying the villainous character on the series. I act to understand a different experience, to express an experience that's different to my own, he said. Playing him taught me a lot about empathy and patience, which is strange with a character like that. It's a real treat to be a part of that show, and to play the quote-unquote bad guy.

It's always more fun. You don't wanna play some morally superior, world-saving loser





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jacob Elordi

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Major Twist in 'Euphoria': Nate Dies After Rattlesnake Bites, Series Explores Mental Illness, SexualityThe news text discusses the death of Nate, a character in the series Euphoria, and the exploration of mental illness, toxic relationships, and sexuality in the show. The third season of Euphoria faced several delays due to the creators commitment to his short-lived series The Idol and the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Read more »

Euphoria Season 3 Episode 7 Recap: Nate's Tragic Fate, Rue's Dangerous Game, and Alamo's ShowdownIn the latest episode of Euphoria, Season 3, Episode 7, Nate Jacobs' shocking death, Rue's perilous journey between rival cartels, and Alamo's tense confrontation with law enforcement are the main storylines. The preview for Episode 8 hints at a dramatic turn of events.

Read more »

Euphoria Season 3 Kills Off Controversial Character and Triggers Strong ReactionsThe recent episode of Euphoria Season 3 has raised the stakes as Naz arrives at Cassie's house to demand payment for the money that Nate borrowed from him. Unfortunately, things don't go smoothly, and by the end of the episode, Nate meets a gruesome demise. The shocking death of one of Euphoria's most controversial characters triggered a lot of strong reactions as both fans and viewers expressed their opinions.

Read more »

Nate's Final Moments on Grey's AnatomyActor Elordi discusses his experience filming the final moments of Nate on Grey's Anatomy, including being locked in a coffin with a boa constrictor and a rattlesnake.

Read more »