Jacob Elordi Elevates Red Carpet Look with Statement Footwear at Berlinale

Jacob Elordi, known for his fashion-forward style, stunned at the Berlinale International Film Festival with a simple yet impactful outfit highlighted by a pair of designer loafers.

Jacob Elordi has established himself as a style icon in recent years, constantly pushing the boundaries of conventional menswear with his oversized coats, tote bags, and books tucked in his pockets. His latest red carpet appearance solidified this reputation, demonstrating that even the smallest detail, like a statement footwear choice, can elevate an entire look.

Elordi graced the red carpet at the 75th annual Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, for the premiere of his latest project, The Narrow Road to the Deep North, a World War II miniseries set in Thailand that follows the journey of a prisoner of war. Ditching the beard he sported at the end of last year, Elordi opted for a more classic look, retaining his signature shaggy hair and sideburns. While the rest of his ensemble was relatively simple—a well-fitted grey sweater, a white t-shirt, and loose-fitting jeans—the true highlight was his pair of Maison Margiela Tabi loafers. The loafers featured a thick brown buckle and the iconic Tabi toe, a distinctive design element of the brand. With a retail price of $1,580, these shoes were undoubtedly the star of the show.Elordi's fashion prowess complements his successful acting career. He rose to fame following the success of HBO's Euphoria and has since starred in several box office hits, including Saltburn and played the legendary Elvis Presley in Priscilla. While season three of Euphoria faced multiple production delays, filming recently resumed, with HBO confirming the news through a photo of Zendaya as Rue. On July 12th, HBO officially announced that season three of Euphoria would begin filming in January 2025, with the entire main cast returning. Francesca Orsi, the Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, expressed excitement about the upcoming season in a statement, praising the creative partnership with Sam Levinson and the exceptional cast. Fans eagerly anticipate the new season and the continuation of Euphoria's captivating narrative





