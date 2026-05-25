Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner cement their status as Hollywood's hottest new couple

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner have become one of Hollywood's hottest new couples, with the actor and supermodel looking smitten as they head out in matching black outfits. The new couple were seen drinking rose on the beach in Hawaii earlier this month, marking their first public sighting together since news of their relationship emerged.

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner cemented their status as one of Hollywood's hottest new couples with a PDA-packed after-dinner display this week. The actor, 28, and the supermodel, 30, who recently enjoyed a romantic break to Hawaii, looked smitten as they headed out in Santa Barbara in matching black outfits on Sunday.

Euphoria star Elordi couldn't keep his hands off Jenner as he placed an affectionate hand on the back of her neck as they waited for their car. The Oscar nominee was also pictured wrapping an arm around the reality star as they chatted with friends. A casual Elordi gave Jenner his full attention as they stared into one another's eyes - while their romance becomes increasingly public.

Earlier this month, the new couple were seen drinking rose on the beach in Hawaii - marking their first public sighting together since news of their relationship emerged. Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner cemented their status as one of Hollywood's hottest new couples with a PDA-packed after-dinner display this week The actor, 28, and the supermodel, 30, who recently enjoyed a romantic break to Hawaii, are seen deep in conversation at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in March They were later seen on a giddy double date with Jenner's sister Kylie, 28, and her boyfriend of three years and Oscar nominee, Timothee Chalamet, 30.

Jenner and Elordi were first romantically linked after they were seen 'making out and all over each other' during Justin Bieber's post-show party at Coachella last month - with a source telling the Daily Mail that Kylie had played matchmaker.

The new couple looked smitten as they headed out in Santa Barbara in matching black outfits Elordi couldn't keep his hands off Jenner as he placed an affectionate hand on the back of her neck as they waited for their car A casual Elordi gave Jenner his full attention as they chatted - while their romance becomes increasingly public Elordi was protective of Jenner as they headed out with friends Jenner cut a stylish figure in a black top, skirt and ballet flat





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Jacob Elordi Kendall Jenner Hollywood's Hottest New Couple PDA-Packed After-Dinner Display Vanity Fair Oscar Party

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