Jacob Elordi and Justin Kurzel Discuss 'The Narrow Road to the Deep North' and the Power of Cinema

He stated, 'There’s a feeling that I get — that everyone gets, I think — when you watch a film and I call it cinema. When you experience cinema and you’re in a room and it does that thing to you — that kind of profound, unnameable thing that moves you and confirms you on this planet in this life — that’s what I chase, I guess, as a performer. I want to be a part of that. Usually, it stems from the filmmaker. So I’m really just a super fan who’s following his heart.''The Narrow Road to the Deep North' is based on Australian author Richard Flanagan’s Booker Prize-winning novel and has been adapted for the screen by writer Shaun Grant. The series takes place against the backdrop of World War II, telling the epic story of Lieutenant-Colonel Dorrigo Evans (Elordi), a medical officer who is taken prisoner by the Japanese and forced to work on the Thai-Burma railway. Haunted by the memory of his affair with his uncle’s wife, Amy (Young), Evans finds both solace and torment in those memories as he navigates the horrors of war. The story unfolds across multiple periods, encompassing Evans' childhood, his experiences as a prisoner of war, and his later life as a renowned surgeon celebrated as an Australian war hero. Elordi revealed his admiration for Kurzel, stating that he had seen Kurzel's 2011 directorial debut when he was a teenager and knew he wanted to work with him someday. He described receiving the letter offering him the role as a dream come true. The producers have described the series as 'a love story to sustain audiences through the darkest of times, an intimate character study illustrating the strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity, and an investigation into a marriage and an unforgettable love affair.' Amazon Prime Video will distribute the series in Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, with Sony Pictures Television set to distribute internationally. The series was acquired by the BBC for the U.K





